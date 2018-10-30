Sprint Reports Year-Over-Year Growth In Wireless Service Revenue With Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter Results
- Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in nearly five years, excluding the $173 million impact of the new revenue recognition standard
- Net income of $196 million, operating income of $778 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $3.3 billion
- Fourth consecutive quarter of net income and 11th consecutive quarter of operating income
- Highest fiscal second quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years and raising fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA* outlook
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.9 billion and adjusted free cash flow* of $525 million
- Positive adjusted free cash flow* in six of the last seven quarters
- Retail net additions of 95,000
- Postpaid net additions for the fifth consecutive quarter
- Prepaid net additions in the Boost brand for the seventh consecutive quarter
- Most improved network among national carriers based on average download speeds
- Further improvement expected with nationwide deployment of LTE Advanced features that offer up to two times faster speeds than before
- Strong progress on digitalization initiatives
- Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 60 percent year-over-year
Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue for the first time in nearly five years and positive adjusted free cash flow* for the sixth time in the last seven quarters as part of results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The company also announced an increase to its fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA* outlook.
"Sprint reached an important milestone this quarter by returning to year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue two quarters earlier than promised," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "Our strategy of balancing growth and profitability while we increase network investments and add digital capabilities continues to drive solid financial results."
Wireless Service Revenue Inflection Contributes to Improved Profitability
One quarter after reporting sequential growth, Sprint reported year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue for the first time in nearly five years, when excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard. Five consecutive quarters of postpaid net additions and seven consecutive quarters of prepaid net additions within the Boost brand, along with stabilizing ARPU, have contributed to improved revenue trends in the business.
- Postpaid service revenue grew sequentially for the second consecutive quarter.
- Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Sprint reported its fourth consecutive quarter of net income, its 11th consecutive quarter of operating income, and its highest fiscal second quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years, all excluding the positive impact of the new revenue recognition standard. The new revenue recognition standard had a positive impact of $178 million on reported net income and $225 million on reported operating income and adjusted EBITDA* in the quarter.
Sprint continued to make progress on its multi-year plan to improve its cost structure. Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and merger costs, the company reported approximately $200 million of combined year-over-year reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses in the first half of fiscal 2018. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to deliver gross reductions of more than $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year, with net reductions of less than $500 million after reinvestments.
|
(Millions, except per share data)
|
Fiscal 2Q18
|
Fiscal 2Q17
|
Change
|
Net income (loss)
|
$196
|
($48)
|
$244
|
Basic income (loss) per share
|
$0.05
|
($0.01)
|
$0.06
|
Operating income
|
$778
|
$601
|
$177
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$3,256
|
$2,729
|
$527
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$2,927
|
$2,802
|
$125
|
Adjusted free cash flow*
|
$525
|
$420
|
$105
New Premium Option Joins the Best Lineup of Unlimited Plans
Sprint expanded its portfolio of unlimited data, talk and text plans this quarter by introducing Unlimited Premium, a VIP platinum-style wireless plan tailored for the customer who wants it all. The company also recently launched a selection of unlimited plans for customers who want value, a great network and unlimited data, including the Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Basic, Unlimited Military, and Unlimited 55+ plans. All these plans are part of the company's "Unlimited for All" initiative to design plans so customers can select the best choice for them.
Increased Network Investments Driving a Better Experience
Sprint's quarterly network investments, or cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices, nearly doubled year-over-year as the company made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.
- Sprint completed thousands of tri-band upgrades and now has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on 70 percent of its macro sites.
- Sprint added thousands of new outdoor small cells and currently has 21,000 deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.
- Sprint continued commercial deployment of Massive MIMO radios, which increase the speed and capacity of the LTE network and, with a software upgrade, will provide mobile 5G service launching in the first half of 2019.
These deployments are contributing to Sprint providing customers with a better network experience, as seen in Speedtest Intelligence data from Ookla.
- Best-ever showing with the fastest average download speed in 123 cities, including Seattle, Pittsburgh, Denver, and Honolulu.1
- Most improved network among national carriers with national average download speeds up 31.5 percent year-over-year.2
The company has reached nationwide deployment with LTE Advanced features such as 256 QAM, 4X4 MIMO, and two- and three-channel carrier aggregation, a milestone on the road to 5G. These enhancements are expected to deliver up to two times faster speeds than Sprint 4G LTE on capable devices.
Becoming a Digital-First Company
Sprint is leading the U.S. telecommunications industry in leveraging digital capabilities, including boosting sales in digital channels, leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer care interactions, and utilizing deep dive analytics to identify customer issues.
- Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 60 percent year-over-year.
- Nearly 20 percent of postpaid upgrades were in digital channels in the quarter.
- More than 25 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.
Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook
- Due to strong year-to-date performance, the company is increasing its expectation for adjusted EBITDA* to a range of $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion. The previous expectation was $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion.
- Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, the company is also increasing its expectation for adjusted EBITDA* to a range of $11.7 billion to $12.0 billion. The previous expectation was $11.3 billion to $11.8 billion.
- The company expects cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices to be $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion. The previous expectation was $5.0 billion to $6.0 billion.
Conference Call and Webcast
- Date/Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, October 31, 2018
- Call-in Information
- U.S./Canada: 866-360-1063 (ID: 6693758)
- International: 443-961-0242 (ID: 6693758)
- Webcast available at www.sprint.com/investors
- Additional information about results is available on our Investor Relations website
|
1 Analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds from 7/1/18 to 9/30/18 for all mobile results.
|
2 Analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data comparing average download speeds from September 2017 to September 2018 for all mobile results.
|
Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Net additions (losses) (in thousands)
|
Postpaid
|
109
|
123
|
168
|
232
|
129
|
Postpaid phone
|
(34)
|
87
|
279
|
53
|
367
|
Prepaid
|
(14)
|
3
|
95
|
(11)
|
130
|
Wholesale and affiliate
|
(115)
|
(69)
|
115
|
(184)
|
180
|
Total wireless net (losses) additions
|
(20)
|
57
|
378
|
37
|
439
|
End of period connections (in thousands)
|
Postpaid(a) (c) (d)
|
32,296
|
32,187
|
31,686
|
32,296
|
31,686
|
Postpaid phone(a) (c)
|
26,813
|
26,847
|
26,432
|
26,813
|
26,432
|
Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (e)
|
9,019
|
9,033
|
8,765
|
9,019
|
8,765
|
Wholesale and affiliate (b) (c) (f)
|
13,232
|
13,347
|
13,576
|
13,232
|
13,576
|
Total end of period connections
|
54,547
|
54,567
|
54,027
|
54,547
|
54,027
|
Churn
|
Postpaid
|
1.78%
|
1.63%
|
1.72%
|
1.71%
|
1.69%
|
Postpaid phone
|
1.73%
|
1.55%
|
1.59%
|
1.64%
|
1.55%
|
Prepaid
|
4.74%
|
4.17%
|
4.83%
|
4.45%
|
4.70%
|
Supplemental data - connected devices
|
End of period connections (in thousands)
|
Retail postpaid
|
2,585
|
2,429
|
2,158
|
2,585
|
2,158
|
Wholesale and affiliate
|
10,838
|
10,963
|
11,221
|
10,838
|
11,221
|
Total
|
13,423
|
13,392
|
13,379
|
13,423
|
13,379
|
ARPU(g)
|
Postpaid
|
$ 43.99
|
$ 43.55
|
$ 46.00
|
$ 43.77
|
$ 46.65
|
Postpaid phone
|
$ 50.16
|
$ 49.57
|
$ 52.34
|
$ 49.86
|
$ 53.13
|
Prepaid
|
$ 35.40
|
$ 36.27
|
$ 37.83
|
$ 35.83
|
$ 38.04
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
ABPA*
|
Postpaid service revenue
|
$ 4,255
|
$ 4,188
|
$ 4,363
|
$ 8,443
|
$ 8,829
|
Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings
|
326
|
352
|
397
|
678
|
765
|
Add: Equipment rentals
|
1,253
|
1,212
|
966
|
2,465
|
1,865
|
Total for postpaid connections
|
$ 5,834
|
$ 5,752
|
$ 5,726
|
$ 11,586
|
$ 11,459
|
Average postpaid accounts (in thousands)
|
11,207
|
11,176
|
11,277
|
11,192
|
11,295
|
Postpaid ABPA*(h)
|
$ 173.53
|
$ 171.57
|
$ 169.25
|
$ 172.55
|
$ 169.10
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Postpaid phone ABPU*
|
Postpaid phone service revenue
|
$ 4,038
|
$ 3,977
|
$ 4,132
|
$ 8,015
|
$ 8,346
|
Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings
|
279
|
307
|
358
|
586
|
690
|
Add: Equipment rentals
|
1,247
|
1,204
|
953
|
2,451
|
1,840
|
Total for postpaid phone connections
|
$ 5,564
|
$ 5,488
|
$ 5,443
|
$ 11,052
|
$ 10,876
|
Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands)
|
26,838
|
26,745
|
26,312
|
26,792
|
26,182
|
Postpaid phone ABPU* (i)
|
$ 69.10
|
$ 68.41
|
$ 68.95
|
$ 68.75
|
$ 69.23
|
(a) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid.
|
(b) Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNOs.
|
(c) As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates.
|
(d) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base.
|
(e) During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on
|
(f) On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue.
|
(g) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections.
|
(h) Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.
|
(i) Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.
|
Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Postpaid activations (in thousands)
|
3,772
|
3,473
|
3,917
|
7,245
|
7,585
|
Postpaid activations financed
|
81%
|
83%
|
85%
|
82%
|
85%
|
Postpaid activations - operating leases
|
59%
|
70%
|
68%
|
64%
|
62%
|
Installment plans
|
Installment sales financed
|
$ 255
|
$ 213
|
$ 268
|
$ 468
|
$ 821
|
Installment billings
|
$ 292
|
$ 325
|
$ 373
|
$ 617
|
$ 741
|
Installment receivables, net
|
$ 838
|
$ 983
|
$ 1,583
|
$ 838
|
$ 1,583
|
Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals
|
Equipment rentals
|
$ 1,253
|
$ 1,212
|
$ 966
|
$ 2,465
|
$ 1,865
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
$ 1,181
|
$ 1,136
|
$ 888
|
$ 2,317
|
$ 1,742
|
Leased device additions
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 1,817
|
$ 1,706
|
$ 3,524
|
$ 3,065
|
Leased devices
|
Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net
|
$ 6,184
|
$ 6,213
|
$ 4,709
|
$ 6,184
|
$ 4,709
|
Leased device units
|
Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands)
|
15,392
|
15,169
|
13,019
|
15,392
|
13,019
|
Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds
|
Proceeds
|
$ 1,527
|
$ 1,356
|
$ 789
|
$ 2,883
|
$ 1,554
|
Repayments
|
(1,200)
|
(1,070)
|
(1,148)
|
(2,270)
|
(1,421)
|
Net proceeds (repayments) of financings related to devices and receivables
|
$ 327
|
$ 286
|
$ (359)
|
$ 613
|
$ 133
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except per share data)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Net operating revenues
|
Service revenue
|
$ 5,762
|
$ 5,740
|
$ 5,967
|
$ 11,502
|
$ 12,038
|
Equipment sales
|
1,418
|
1,173
|
994
|
2,591
|
2,181
|
Equipment rentals
|
1,253
|
1,212
|
966
|
2,465
|
1,865
|
Total net operating revenues
|
8,433
|
8,125
|
7,927
|
16,558
|
16,084
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
1,694
|
1,677
|
1,698
|
3,371
|
3,407
|
Cost of equipment sales
|
1,517
|
1,270
|
1,404
|
2,787
|
2,949
|
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
|
151
|
124
|
112
|
275
|
224
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,861
|
1,867
|
2,013
|
3,728
|
3,951
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,021
|
1,023
|
997
|
2,044
|
1,974
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,181
|
1,136
|
888
|
2,317
|
1,742
|
Amortization
|
159
|
171
|
209
|
330
|
432
|
Other, net
|
71
|
42
|
5
|
113
|
(359)
|
Total net operating expenses
|
7,655
|
7,310
|
7,326
|
14,965
|
14,320
|
Operating income
|
778
|
815
|
601
|
1,593
|
1,764
|
Interest expense
|
(633)
|
(637)
|
(595)
|
(1,270)
|
(1,208)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
79
|
42
|
44
|
121
|
(8)
|
Income before income taxes
|
224
|
220
|
50
|
444
|
548
|
Income tax expense
|
(17)
|
(47)
|
(98)
|
(64)
|
(390)
|
Net income (loss)
|
207
|
173
|
(48)
|
380
|
158
|
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(11)
|
3
|
-
|
(8)
|
-
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ 196
|
$ 176
|
$ (48)
|
$ 372
|
$ 158
|
Basic net income (loss) per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.04
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.04
|
Diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.04
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.04
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
4,061
|
4,010
|
3,998
|
4,036
|
3,996
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
4,124
|
4,061
|
3,998
|
4,095
|
4,080
|
Effective tax rate
|
7.6%
|
21.4%
|
196.0%
|
14.4%
|
71.2%
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 207
|
$ 173
|
$ (48)
|
$ 380
|
$ 158
|
Income tax expense
|
17
|
47
|
98
|
64
|
390
|
Income before income taxes
|
224
|
220
|
50
|
444
|
548
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(79)
|
(42)
|
(44)
|
(121)
|
8
|
Interest expense
|
633
|
637
|
595
|
1,270
|
1,208
|
Operating income
|
778
|
815
|
601
|
1,593
|
1,764
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,021
|
1,023
|
997
|
2,044
|
1,974
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,181
|
1,136
|
888
|
2,317
|
1,742
|
Amortization
|
159
|
171
|
209
|
330
|
432
|
EBITDA*(1)
|
3,139
|
3,145
|
2,695
|
6,284
|
5,912
|
Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2)
|
68
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
(304)
|
Severance and exit costs (3)
|
25
|
8
|
-
|
33
|
-
|
Contract terminations (4)
|
-
|
34
|
-
|
34
|
(5)
|
Merger costs (5)
|
56
|
93
|
-
|
149
|
-
|
Litigation and other contingencies(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(55)
|
Hurricanes (7)
|
(32)
|
-
|
34
|
(32)
|
34
|
Adjusted EBITDA*(1)
|
$ 3,256
|
$ 3,280
|
$ 2,729
|
$ 6,536
|
$ 5,582
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
56.5%
|
57.1%
|
45.7%
|
56.8%
|
46.4%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 1,266
|
$ 1,132
|
$ 692
|
$ 2,398
|
$ 1,843
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 1,817
|
$ 1,706
|
$ 3,524
|
$ 3,065
|
WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Net operating revenues
|
Service revenue
|
Postpaid
|
$ 4,255
|
$ 4,188
|
$ 4,363
|
$ 8,443
|
$ 8,829
|
Prepaid
|
954
|
982
|
990
|
1,936
|
1,989
|
Wholesale, affiliate and other
|
289
|
290
|
296
|
579
|
555
|
Total service revenue
|
5,498
|
5,460
|
5,649
|
10,958
|
11,373
|
Equipment sales
|
1,418
|
1,173
|
994
|
2,591
|
2,181
|
Equipment rentals
|
1,253
|
1,212
|
966
|
2,465
|
1,865
|
Total net operating revenues
|
8,169
|
7,845
|
7,609
|
16,014
|
15,419
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
1,466
|
1,429
|
1,422
|
2,895
|
2,834
|
Cost of equipment sales
|
1,517
|
1,270
|
1,404
|
2,787
|
2,949
|
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
|
151
|
124
|
112
|
275
|
224
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,749
|
1,704
|
1,936
|
3,453
|
3,811
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
968
|
972
|
944
|
1,940
|
1,869
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,181
|
1,136
|
888
|
2,317
|
1,742
|
Amortization
|
159
|
171
|
209
|
330
|
432
|
Other, net
|
58
|
37
|
5
|
95
|
(309)
|
Total net operating expenses
|
7,249
|
6,843
|
6,920
|
14,092
|
13,552
|
Operating income
|
$ 920
|
$ 1,002
|
$ 689
|
$ 1,922
|
$ 1,867
|
WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Operating income
|
$ 920
|
$ 1,002
|
$ 689
|
$ 1,922
|
$ 1,867
|
Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2)
|
68
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
(304)
|
Severance and exit costs (3)
|
12
|
3
|
-
|
15
|
(5)
|
Contract terminations (4)
|
-
|
34
|
-
|
34
|
(5)
|
Hurricanes (7)
|
(32)
|
-
|
34
|
(32)
|
34
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
968
|
972
|
944
|
1,940
|
1,869
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,181
|
1,136
|
888
|
2,317
|
1,742
|
Amortization
|
159
|
171
|
209
|
330
|
432
|
Adjusted EBITDA*(1)
|
$ 3,276
|
$ 3,318
|
$ 2,764
|
$ 6,594
|
$ 5,630
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
59.6%
|
60.8%
|
48.9%
|
60.2%
|
49.5%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 1,101
|
$ 1,019
|
$ 549
|
$ 2,120
|
$ 1,514
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 1,817
|
$ 1,706
|
$ 3,524
|
$ 3,065
|
WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Net operating revenues
|
$ 328
|
$ 338
|
$ 409
|
$ 666
|
$ 842
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
295
|
311
|
372
|
606
|
759
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
53
|
69
|
66
|
122
|
123
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51
|
49
|
49
|
100
|
100
|
Other, net
|
13
|
5
|
-
|
18
|
5
|
Total net operating expenses
|
412
|
434
|
487
|
846
|
987
|
Operating loss
|
$ (84)
|
$ (96)
|
$ (78)
|
$ (180)
|
$ (145)
|
WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Operating loss
|
$ (84)
|
$ (96)
|
$ (78)
|
$ (180)
|
$ (145)
|
Severance and exit costs (3)
|
13
|
5
|
-
|
18
|
5
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51
|
49
|
49
|
100
|
100
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$ (20)
|
$ (42)
|
$ (29)
|
$ (62)
|
$ (40)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
-6.1%
|
-12.4%
|
-7.1%
|
-9.3%
|
-4.8%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 55
|
$ 51
|
$ 40
|
$ 106
|
$ 102
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 380
|
$ 158
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,691
|
4,148
|
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
166
|
199
|
Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense
|
68
|
87
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
39
|
364
|
Gains from asset dispositions and exchanges
|
-
|
(479)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
65
|
Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net
|
(67)
|
(90)
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
343
|
410
|
Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
(223)
|
(640)
|
Other changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
85
|
(179)
|
Inventories and other current assets
|
168
|
541
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(95)
|
(161)
|
Non-current assets and liabilities, net
|
(384)
|
183
|
Other, net
|
186
|
120
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
5,357
|
4,726
|
Investing activities
|
Capital expenditures - network and other
|
(2,398)
|
(1,843)
|
Capital expenditures - leased devices
|
(3,524)
|
(3,065)
|
Expenditures relating to FCC licenses
|
(70)
|
(19)
|
Change in short-term investments, net
|
(832)
|
3,834
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses
|
272
|
218
|
Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
223
|
640
|
Other, net
|
42
|
(2)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(6,287)
|
(237)
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from debt and financings
|
2,944
|
1,860
|
Repayments of debt, financing and capital lease obligations
|
(2,928)
|
(4,261)
|
Debt financing costs
|
(248)
|
(9)
|
Call premiums paid on debt redemptions
|
-
|
(129)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|
276
|
1
|
Other, net
|
-
|
(22)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
44
|
(2,560)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(886)
|
1,929
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
6,659
|
2,942
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 5,773
|
$ 4,871
|
RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/17
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 2,927
|
$ 2,430
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 5,357
|
$ 4,726
|
Capital expenditures - network and other
|
(1,266)
|
(1,132)
|
(692)
|
(2,398)
|
(1,843)
|
Capital expenditures - leased devices
|
(1,707)
|
(1,817)
|
(1,706)
|
(3,524)
|
(3,065)
|
Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net
|
(11)
|
(59)
|
(6)
|
(70)
|
(19)
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses
|
139
|
133
|
117
|
272
|
218
|
Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
53
|
170
|
265
|
223
|
640
|
Other investing activities, net
|
63
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
60
|
(2)
|
Free cash flow*
|
$ 198
|
$ (278)
|
$ 779
|
$ (80)
|
$ 655
|
Net proceeds (repayments) of financings related to devices and receivables
|
327
|
286
|
(359)
|
613
|
133
|
Adjusted free cash flow*
|
$ 525
|
$ 8
|
$ 420
|
$ 533
|
$ 788
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
9/30/18
|
3/31/18
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 5,726
|
$ 6,610
|
Short-term investments
|
3,186
|
2,354
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
3,555
|
3,711
|
Device and accessory inventory
|
859
|
1,003
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,121
|
575
|
Total current assets
|
14,447
|
14,253
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
20,816
|
19,925
|
Costs to acquire a customer contract
|
1,379
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
6,598
|
6,586
|
FCC licenses and other
|
41,373
|
41,309
|
Definite-lived intangible assets, net
|
2,075
|
2,465
|
Other assets
|
1,163
|
921
|
Total assets
|
$ 87,851
|
$ 85,459
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 4,210
|
$ 3,409
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
3,370
|
3,962
|
Current portion of long-term debt, financing and capital lease obligations
|
5,346
|
3,429
|
Total current liabilities
|
12,926
|
10,800
|
Long-term debt, financing and capital lease obligations
|
35,329
|
37,463
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
7,704
|
7,294
|
Other liabilities
|
3,428
|
3,483
|
Total liabilities
|
59,387
|
59,040
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
41
|
40
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
(15)
|
-
|
Paid-in capital
|
28,251
|
27,884
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
432
|
(1,255)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(308)
|
(313)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
28,401
|
26,356
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
63
|
63
|
Total equity
|
28,464
|
26,419
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 87,851
|
$ 85,459
|
NET DEBT* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
9/30/18
|
3/31/18
|
Total debt
|
$ 40,675
|
$ 40,892
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
(5,726)
|
(6,610)
|
Less: Short-term investments
|
(3,186)
|
(2,354)
|
Net debt*
|
$ 31,763
|
$ 31,928
|
SCHEDULE OF DEBT (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
9/30/18
|
ISSUER
|
MATURITY
|
PRINCIPAL
|
Sprint Corporation
|
7.25% Senior notes due 2021
|
09/15/2021
|
$ 2,250
|
7.875% Senior notes due 2023
|
09/15/2023
|
4,250
|
7.125% Senior notes due 2024
|
06/15/2024
|
2,500
|
7.625% Senior notes due 2025
|
02/15/2025
|
1,500
|
7.625% Senior notes due 2026
|
03/01/2026
|
1,500
|
Sprint Corporation
|
12,000
|
Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC
|
3.36% Senior secured notes due 2021
|
09/20/2021
|
2,625
|
4.738% Senior secured notes due 2025
|
03/20/2025
|
2,100
|
5.152% Senior secured notes due 2028
|
03/20/2028
|
1,838
|
Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC
|
6,563
|
Sprint Communications, Inc.
|
Export Development Canada secured loan
|
12/17/2019
|
300
|
9% Guaranteed notes due 2018
|
11/15/2018
|
1,753
|
7% Guaranteed notes due 2020
|
03/01/2020
|
1,000
|
7% Senior notes due 2020
|
08/15/2020
|
1,500
|
11.5% Senior notes due 2021
|
11/15/2021
|
1,000
|
9.25% Debentures due 2022
|
04/15/2022
|
200
|
6% Senior notes due 2022
|
11/15/2022
|
2,280
|
Sprint Communications, Inc.
|
8,033
|
Sprint Capital Corporation
|
6.9% Senior notes due 2019
|
05/01/2019
|
1,729
|
6.875% Senior notes due 2028
|
11/15/2028
|
2,475
|
8.75% Senior notes due 2032
|
03/15/2032
|
2,000
|
Sprint Capital Corporation
|
6,204
|
Credit facilities
|
PRWireless secured term loan
|
06/28/2020
|
181
|
Secured equipment credit facilities
|
2021 - 2022
|
461
|
Secured term loan
|
02/03/2024
|
3,940
|
Credit facilities
|
4,582
|
Accounts receivable facility
|
2020
|
3,024
|
Financing obligations
|
2021
|
129
|
Capital leases and other obligations
|
2019 - 2026
|
478
|
Total principal
|
41,013
|
Net premiums and debt financing costs
|
(338)
|
Total debt
|
$ 40,675
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTMENTS FROM THE ADOPTION OF TOPIC 606 RELATIVE TO TOPIC 605 ON CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
|
Six Months Ended September 30, 2018
|
As reported
|
Balances
|
Change
|
As reported
|
Balances
|
Change
|
Net operating revenues
|
Service revenue
|
$ 5,762
|
$ 5,935
|
$ (173)
|
$ 11,502
|
$ 11,818
|
$ (316)
|
Equipment sales
|
1,418
|
1,067
|
351
|
2,591
|
1,959
|
632
|
Equipment rentals
|
1,253
|
1,270
|
(17)
|
2,465
|
2,498
|
(33)
|
Total net operating revenues
|
8,433
|
8,272
|
161
|
16,558
|
16,275
|
283
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
1,694
|
1,714
|
(20)
|
3,371
|
3,402
|
(31)
|
Cost of equipment sales
|
1,517
|
1,468
|
49
|
2,787
|
2,716
|
71
|
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
|
151
|
151
|
-
|
275
|
275
|
-
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,861
|
1,954
|
(93)
|
3,728
|
3,902
|
(174)
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,021
|
1,021
|
-
|
2,044
|
2,044
|
-
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,181
|
1,181
|
-
|
2,317
|
2,317
|
-
|
Amortization
|
159
|
159
|
-
|
330
|
330
|
-
|
Other, net
|
71
|
71
|
-
|
113
|
113
|
-
|
Total net operating expenses
|
7,655
|
7,719
|
(64)
|
14,965
|
15,099
|
(134)
|
Operating income
|
778
|
553
|
225
|
1,593
|
1,176
|
417
|
Total other expense
|
(554)
|
(554)
|
-
|
(1,149)
|
(1,149)
|
-
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
224
|
(1)
|
225
|
444
|
27
|
417
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(17)
|
30
|
(47)
|
(64)
|
23
|
(87)
|
Net income
|
207
|
29
|
178
|
380
|
50
|
330
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
-
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
-
|
Net income attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ 196
|
$ 18
|
$ 178
|
$ 372
|
$ 42
|
$ 330
|
Basic net income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ 0.05
|
$ -
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.08
|
Diluted net income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ 0.05
|
$ -
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.08
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
4,061
|
4,061
|
-
|
4,036
|
4,036
|
-
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
4,124
|
4,124
|
-
|
4,095
|
4,095
|
-
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTMENTS FROM THE ADOPTION OF TOPIC 606 RELATIVE TO TOPIC 605 ON CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
September 30, 2018
|
As reported
|
Balances
|
Change
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
$ 3,555
|
$ 3,470
|
$ 85
|
Device and accessory inventory
|
859
|
881
|
(22)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,121
|
691
|
430
|
Costs to acquire a customer contract
|
1,379
|
-
|
1,379
|
Other assets
|
1,163
|
1,004
|
159
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
$ 3,370
|
$ 3,397
|
$ (27)
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
7,704
|
7,251
|
453
|
Other liabilities
|
3,428
|
3,460
|
(32)
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
432
|
(1,205)
|
1,637
|
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
(1)
|
As more of our customers elect to lease a device rather than purchasing one under our subsidized program, there is a significant positive impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* from direct channel sales primarily due to the fact the cost of the device is not recorded as cost of equipment sales but rather is depreciated over the customer lease term. Under our device leasing program for the direct channel, devices are transferred from inventory to property and equipment and the cost of the leased device is recognized as depreciation expense over the customer lease term to an estimated residual value. The customer payments are recognized as revenue over the term of the lease. Under our subsidized program, the cash received from the customer for the device is recognized as revenue from equipment sales at the point of sale and the cost of the device is recognized as cost of equipment sales. During the three and six month periods ended September 30, 2018, we leased devices through our Sprint direct channels totaling approximately $1,094 million and $2,257, respectively, which would have increased cost of equipment sales and reduced EBITDA* if they had been purchased under our subsidized program.
|
The impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* resulting from the sale of devices under our installment billing program is generally neutral except for the impact in our indirect channels from the time value of money element related to the imputed interest on the installment receivable.
|
(2)
|
During the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, the company recorded losses on dispositions of assets primarily related to cell site construction and network development costs that are no longer relevant as a result of changes in the company's network plans. Additionally, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 the company recorded a pre-tax non-cash gain related to spectrum swaps with other carriers.
|
(3)
|
During the second and first quarters of fiscal year 2018, severance and exit costs consist of lease exit costs primarily associated with tower and cell sites, access exit costs related to payments that will continue to be made under the company's backhaul access contracts for which the company will no longer be receiving any economic benefit, and severance costs associated with reduction in its work force.
|
(4)
|
During the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, contract termination costs are primarily due to the purchase of certain leased spectrum assets, which upon termination of the spectrum leases resulted in the accelerated recognition of the unamortized favorable lease balances. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, we recorded a $5 million gain due to reversal of a liability recorded in relation to the termination of our relationship with General Wireless Operations, Inc. (Radio Shack).
|
(5)
|
During the second and first quarters of fiscal year 2018, we recorded merger costs of $56 million and $93 million, respectively, due to the proposed Business Combination Agreement with T-Mobile.
|
(6)
|
During the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, we recorded a $55 million reduction in legal reserves related to favorable developments in pending legal proceedings.
|
(7)
|
During the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 we recognized hurricane-related reimbursements of $32 million. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 we recorded estimated hurricane-related charges of $34 million, consisting of customer service credits, incremental roaming costs, network repairs and replacements.
*FINANCIAL MEASURES
Sprint provides financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and adjusted GAAP (non-GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures reflect industry conventions, or standard measures of liquidity, profitability or performance commonly used by the investment community for comparability purposes. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.
Sprint provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in its financial reporting. Because Sprint does not predict special items that might occur in the future, and our forecasts are developed at a level of detail different than that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures, Sprint does not provide reconciliations to GAAP of its forward-looking financial measures.
The measures used in this release include the following:
EBITDA is operating income/(loss) before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding severance, exit costs, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by non-equipment net operating revenues for Wireless and Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenues for Wireline. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period costs associated with the use of long-lived tangible and definite-lived intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculations commonly used as a basis for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the telecommunications industry.
Postpaid ABPA is average billings per account and calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. We believe that ABPA provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid customer billings per account as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, per postpaid account each month.
Postpaid Phone ABPU is average billings per postpaid phone user and calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. We believe that ABPU provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid phone customer billings as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, per postpaid phone user each month.
Free Cash Flow is the cash provided by operating activities less the cash used in investing activities other than short-term investments and equity method investments. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow plus the proceeds from device financings and sales of receivables, net of repayments. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors, analysts and our management about the cash generated by our core operations and net proceeds obtained to fund certain leased devices, respectively, after interest and dividends, if any, and our ability to fund scheduled debt maturities and other financing activities, including discretionary refinancing and retirement of debt and purchase or sale of investments.
Net Debt is consolidated debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. We believe that Net Debt provides useful information to investors, analysts and credit rating agencies about the capacity of the company to reduce the debt load and improve its capital structure.
SAFE HARBOR
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. The words "may," "could," "should," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan", "outlook," "providing guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify information that is not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to our network, cost reductions, connections growth, and liquidity; and statements expressing general views about future operating results — are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are estimates and projections reflecting management's judgment based on currently available information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. With respect to these forward-looking statements, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the development and deployment of new technologies and services; efficiencies and cost savings of new technologies and services; customer and network usage; connection growth and retention; service, speed, coverage and quality; availability of devices; availability of various financings, including any leasing transactions; the timing of various events and the economic environment. Sprint believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date when made. Sprint undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in Sprint Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.
