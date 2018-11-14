Sprint to Launch All-New Sprint LTE Chromebook by CTL for Education and Business Customers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) is working with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and CTL to create the all-new CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint featuring Sprint's built-in LTE technology. The CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint seamlessly integrates with Google's G Suite for Education as well as G-Suite Basic, Business and Enterprise editions, and allows users to connect virtually anywhere without the need for a Wi-Fi connection or mobile hotspot. Lightweight yet durable for users on the go, the CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint combines the power and reliability of Sprint's LTE wireless network with the speed, simplicity and security of Google's Chrome OS platform.

The competitively-priced device is expected to be a game-changer for many different types of organizations. By providing a secure, always-on, high-speed Sprint LTE internet connection, users will have immediate access to email, documents, databases, mobile teleconferencing and more, from virtually any location.

CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint for Students

Part of this launch is a CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint specially packaged for schools that will enhance the classroom experience by connecting students with online education resources without the need for Wi-Fi access. Students will have full access to the Internet and all the latest online web and flash-based education tools from virtually anywhere with Sprint LTE. Equipped with a powerful battery designed to last an entire school day, students can browse, explore and create using the CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint. Sprint's LTE connection also keeps students connected, even when Wi-Fi is not available at home allowing them to complete coursework and research outside the classroom. Starting at $299 with Sprint's $15 monthly unlimited LTE data plan1, the CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint is priced to provide powerful, affordable, technology to today's students.

Businesses get more done with CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint

The new CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint is the perfect device for today's dynamic work environments. From small and mid-size businesses to large enterprise organizations, the always-on LTE connection gives business pros seamless integration to all of Google's top-rated G-Suite editions including Basic, Business and Enterprise. Built-in LTE keeps teams in sync and connected to all G-Suite productivity tools like Google Drive, Gmail and Google Sheets and others. Without requiring a hotspot, today's professionals can get work done anywhere to maximize their efficiency and help redefine the traditional office environment.

A Complete Chromebook Experience

Lightweight design with 11.6-inch LCD Display

12-hours of use (without LTE)

Intel Processor

4GB of RAM

Internal Storage up to 32GB

Wireless Connections: Cat9 LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Ports: 2X USB3.0; 2X USB C; 1X Micro SD; 1X Audio Jack

Built-in Webcam

Chrome OS and built-in Chrome OS Accessibility features

Unlimited LTE Data for $15 per month

CTL has teamed with Hyperion for sales and distribution of the CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint, which is scheduled to be available mid-December. Sprint is a Google Cloud premier partner, enabled to sell and deploy G Suite licenses.

"With an increased demand for LTE-enabled devices and increased productivity on the go, Sprint is pleased to be the exclusive wireless provider for the CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint," said Jan Geldmacher, president of Sprint Business. "Students, business professionals and other users alike will soon be able to get the speed, efficiency and security of Chrome OS while harnessing the power and reliability of our industry-leading wireless network."

The CTL Chromebook NL7 LTE with Sprint is part of the expanding product portfolio brought to you by Sprint Business. Focused on connecting people, places and things, Sprint Business can transform and manage an entire organization's information systems operation to make doing business easier and smarter – from SMBs, enterprises to government organizations. Powerful converged solutions leverage the best in next-generation wireless, a world-class wireline network that connects more than 195 countries, leading IT management features and the ground-breaking Curiosity IoT platform to take on the global challenges of today and tomorrow.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 video streams at up to 480p+ resolution, music at up to 500kbps, streaming cloud gaming at up to 2 Mbps. 10GB of high-speed Mobile Hotspot VPN and P2P data and unlimited 4G LTE for everything else. Other monthly charges apply.**

