Sprint Wins Awards for its Small Cell Technology Innovation and M2M Solutions

"The first-of-its kind Sprint TREBL with Magic Box takes the small cell concept beyond connectivity, moving it into a device that integrates smart home solutions and meets consumer demands for more functionality and ease of use," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint chief technology officer. "With the Sprint IoT Factory, small and medium sized businesses ranging from family-owned restaurants and medical companies to heavy equipment fleet operators and everything in between can now harness the power of M2M/IoT to easily enhance operations. Sprint is thrilled to once again receive industry recognition for our innovative products and services."

Small Cell Technology Innovation of the Year – Sprint TREBL with Magic Box

Sprint TREBL with Magic Box is the world's first smart home small cell solution providing enhanced LTE coverage, integrated Alexa voice assistant and exceptional Harman Kardon sound quality. Sprint TREBL with Magic Box is a completely wireless small cell that provides Sprint customers with enhanced LTE data coverage and speed-boosting capabilities. The innovative unit also provides fully integrated personal voice assistant and control of Smart Home Devices using the Amazon Alexa eco-system.

In collaboration with HARMAN Connected Services on the product design and engineering, Sprint TREBL with Magic Box offers a stylish and modern design to complement any home décor. Its lightweight and water-resistant design make the device portable and perfect to plug and play both indoors and outdoors. This unit has the convenience of intuitive voice-guided support and a user-friendly app.

M2M Equipment Provider of the Year – Sprint IoT Factory

The Sprint IoT Factory is a marketplace where small businesses can buy ready-to-deploy IoT products & solutions that solve industry-specific problems. It offers a wide variety of Sprint-branded and third-party IoT solutions, available for purchase online via two unique customer journeys – shop by product type or help guide customers to recommended solutions to solve specific business problems or goals.

Businesses can manage all IoT products over a device-agnostic platform, regardless of whether they were bought from the Factory or connected via open APIs. Users are also able to easily connect sensors and gateways in a near zero configuration framework—no technical expertise is required to install or use the platform.

Developers also have a unique place in the Factory. With over 550,000 developers already leveraging the platform, IoT Factory equips developers with the tools to rapidly bring their products to market and deliver value to everyday businesses. Its open platform allows developers of all skill-levels to easily design, prototype and build their own IoT devices for business applications. Additionally, the platform enables these builders to develop custom IoT applications that utilize our catalog of LoRa-based and third-party solutions, allowing users to manage their solutions directly on our UX-friendly site.

"Once again, we are thrilled to recognize Sprint as an industry leader and multi-award winner in our annual awards program and we congratulate them on their significant achievements this year in delivering on the promise of groundbreaking new wireless technology and solutions," said James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "Each year Sprint is delivering impressive new solutions for both businesses and consumers that exemplify a new horizon of mobile innovation."

Mobile Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today. The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more.

