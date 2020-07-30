SprintRay, Inc. Adds Former Disney Leader Kazuo Takeda as Director of Operations in a Move to Continue Strengthening Its Senior Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay Inc., a leader in providing 3D printing and digital solutions to the dental industry, is proud to announce that Kazuo 'Kaz' Takeda is joining the leadership team as Director of Operations. Takeda's extensive career in customer experience, logistics, supply chain management, and process implementation at companies such as UPS and Disney will play a key role in SprintRay's continued growth. This is the latest high-profile hire as SprintRay moves to further strengthen their senior leadership heading into a period of massive expansion.

"Investing in leaders like Kazuo shows our determination to grow in a way that is both rapid and sustainable," Amir Mansouri, CEO of SprintRay, said. "His unique level of experience in logistics and customer experience provide him with an unmatched understanding how to navigate fulfillment challenges in our ever-changing global climate. We are excited to have him on the team."

Commenting on his vision for SprintRay, Takeda said, "I'm so excited to embark on this new journey with SprintRay. The passion for delivering outstanding experience runs deep in this organization, and I immediately saw the incredible potential to serve the experiences of dentists and their patients through SprintRay's technical innovation. The intersection of 3D printing and dentistry is an explosive niche. As an industrial engineer, I love watching these two high-tech industries converge and look forward to being a part of the community."

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a leader in the dental 3D printing space, combining user-friendly design with highly functional tools for in-office production. 2019 saw the release of the transformational SprintRay Pro 3D printer and Pro Cure post-processing unit which catapulted the company to the forefront of dental 3D printing. The company sets itself apart with complete focus and alignment around one goal: to help dental professionals use 3D printing to revolutionize dentistry.

