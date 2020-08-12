SprintRay, Inc. Releases New and Improved Versions of Popular Die & Model Materials for Its Dental 3D Printing Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, Inc. is proud to announce the release of three new 3D printing resins designed specifically for dental production:

Die & Model 2 Gray

Die & Model 2 Tan

Study Model White

With reduced odor, improved adhesion to the build plate, and better mechanical properties, these resins are incredibly easy to work with and produce stunning, consistent results for all manner of models, from waxups to aligner models.

Building on the success of the company's prior Die & Model material formulations, the new resins feature targeted improvements over their predecessors that are designed to improve the efficiency of the dental 3D printing workflow. These new resins will begin shipping early September.

Die & Model 2 Tan and Gray

The new Die & Model 2 resins feature a reduced odor, improved mechanical properties, virtually no pigment settling, and improved color. Since Die & Model resins are frequently used for the production of clear aligner devices, the material has been specifically designed to be easier to separate from thermoforming materials. Die & Model 2 resins are faster than the outgoing material, with increased print speeds of around 10% for most print jobs.

Study Model White

Study Model White draws on all of the same improvements as Die & Model 2 materials. Additionally, this all-new resin provides a rapid, accurate option for 3D printing models for case presentation and education - a growing practice among technology-savvy dentists - and helps doctors communicate the value of restorative and aesthetic procedures in a new, innovative way.

"The success of our Die & Model resins came down to their speed, reliability, and accuracy," Amir Mansouri, CEO of SprintRay, said. "Die & Model 2 and Study Model White build on this great foundation. Thanks to the continuous input from our community of users, we've been able to target development areas that will have the biggest impact on day-to-day clinical use. These changes will help empower a whole new wave of adoption of 3D printing in dentistry, breaking down barriers to entry by improving the user experience."

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a leader in the dental 3D printing space, combining user-friendly design with highly functional tools for in-office production. 2019 saw the release of the transformational SprintRay Pro 3D printer and Pro Cure post-processing unit which catapulted the company to the forefront of dental 3D printing. The company sets itself apart with total alignment around one goal: to help dental professionals use 3D printing to revolutionize dentistry.

Media Contact: John Cox

Phone: 800-914-9004

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

the-resin-revolution-die-model-2.jpg

The Resin Revolution: Die & Model 2 Tan and Gray Study Model White

With reduced odor, improved adhesion to the build plate, and better mechanical properties, these resins are incredibly easy to work with and produce stunning, consistent results for all manner of models, from waxups to aligner models.

Related Links

SprintRay.com

SprintRay's 3D Printing Materials

SOURCE SprintRay Inc.