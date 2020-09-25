SprintRay Releases 3 Brand-New Dental 3D Printing Products

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding off of their continuous success in dental 3D printing, SprintRay announced three innovative products in the dental 3D printing space:

SprintRay Pro Wash/Dry

SprintRay Dashboard 2.0 with Design Services

SprintRay Pro 55 3D Printer

Full product family including SprintRay Pro95 and Pro55 3D printers, Pro Wash/Dry, SprintRay Cure, and Dashboard 2.0.

Each of these products is the result of targeted research consistent with SprintRay's mission to systematically remove pain points from dental workflows.

"Each of these products means so much to us," said Amir Mansouri, CEO of SprintRay. "Some of them have been in the works for years, and each of them represents a different, critical step toward SprintRay's goal of creating a truly Frictionless Workflow for dental professionals."

SprintRay Pro Wash/Dry: Advanced Multi-stage Automated Wash System

SprintRay Pro Wash/Dry provides an automated, set-it-and-forget-it washing workflow that operates with incredible efficiency. It leverages Mechanical Jetting, a patented solvent agitation method, to wash 3D printed parts with just 500mL of solvent per chamber. Two separate solvent reservoirs ensure that a rough and fine wash are performed with each cycle.

Thanks to advanced electronics, Pro Wash/Dry users can begin the wash process and walk away, letting the automated system perform a 2-stage wash and dry in just ten minutes. Solvent management is made simple with pre-calibrated hydrometers that notify the user when it's time to replace solvent.

Pro Wash/Dry is available for preorder now. Shipping in early 2021.

Dashboard 2.0: Cloud System for Appliance Design and Print Management

To remove the pain point of learning CAD design, SprintRay is launching a brand-new, cloud-based design and monitoring software: Dashboard 2.0. This cloud-based design and treatment management software allows clinicians to seamlessly order and print appliances for treatment.

Dashboard 2.0 features a user-friendly interface that allows doctors to upload scan files, choose from treatment options, and then automatically connects them with a design expert. Built-in communication tools, such as live chat and a 3D model viewer, make it simple to work through revisions. Once the design is approved, the unique cloud system automatically sends the job to SprintRay Pro, where the clinician need only press 'print.'

SprintRay Dashboard 2.0 will be available in late 2020, with design services for occlusal guards and smile design.

SprintRay Pro55: Ultra High-resolution Printing for Dental Professionals

Adding to its already impressive lineup of 3D printing products, SprintRay Pro55 is a dental 3D printer that is focused on delivering parts for treatments requiring the finest of margins. With a 55-micron XY resolution and Pixel Toning, Pro55 is the perfect printer for direct restorative work, hybrid implant dentures, cast applications, and more.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a leader in the dental 3D printing space, combining user-friendly design with highly functional tools for in-office production. The company sets itself apart with total alignment around one goal: to help dental professionals use 3D printing to revolutionize dentistry.

Media Contact:

John Cox, VP of Sales & marketing

Phone: 800-914-9004

Email: [email protected]

Related Files

SprintRay-Pro3DPrinter.pdf

SprintRay-ProWashDry.pdf

Related Images

sprintray-frictionless-ecosystem.png

SprintRay Frictionless Ecosystem

Full product family including SprintRay Pro95 and Pro55 3D printers, Pro Wash/Dry, SprintRay Cure, and Dashboard 2.0.

Related Links

SprintRay LIVE Launch Event

SprintRay Website

SOURCE SprintRay

Related Links

https://sprintray.com

