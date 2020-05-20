SPROCKIT Partners with Angel Capital Association Broadening Its Global Innovation Marketplace

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPROCKIT, the Global Innovation Marketplace for Media, Entertainment and Technology industries, and the Angel Capital Association (ACA), the largest angel professional development organization in the world with over 14,000 accredited members, recently announced their partnership. In its first collaboration, SPROCKIT Founder and CEO, Harry Glazer, served as Master of Ceremonies for the ACA's Annual Summit of Angel Investing from May 12-14, 2020.



"As the world pivoted in our response to the pandemic, we all found ourselves having to learn and do things outside of our comfort zone. This resulted in a mutually beneficial partnership between SPROCKIT and the ACA where we were able to leverage each other's strengths that I know will continue long after COVID-19 is behind us," said ACA CEO, Pat Gouhin. "Not only have we adapted to provide new value, but we have been having fun while doing it with the exceptional talent housed within the SPROCKIT organization."



A key part of the ACA Summit was the "Innovation Showcase" offering investing organizations, government agencies, accelerators and/or marketplaces, like SPROCKIT, a way to connect their promising portfolio companies to the most active angel investors in the world. The invitation-only Showcase featured startup and innovation companies nominated in advance by ACA's 14,000 members, qualified funds, accelerators, marketplaces, universities, government entities, and/or trade commission. Four SPROCKIT companies, Alert.me, nedl, Omni Arsenal and ZenSports, were among the elite group of 26 selected to present their innovative services, products and tools to the ACA's diverse investor groups.



"The SPROCKIT community is excited to partner with such an esteemed and influential organization in the financial industry. This relationship presents a natural extension of the SPROCKIT ecosystem," said Glazer. "Our market-tested companies from around the world are on the forefront, offering solutions to the biggest challenges to industry. This symbiotic partnership will allow us both to accelerate and expand our marketplaces and will afford the opportunity for many meaningful collaborations moving forward. The ACA membership is filled with stellar investors, many of whom are former entrepreneurs with unique insights into future trends and we're proud to call the ACA our partner."



Next up for SPROCKIT and the ACA will be a virtual Brunch Briefing on Thursday, May 21st at 12:00PM ET. On the menu, a fireside chat with Glazer featuring ACA CEO Gouhin where they will discuss highlights and takeaways from the Summit, which will be live streamed on Webinar.net, one of SPROCKIT's startups.



To join the conversation, please register using the following: https://app.webinar.net/RevKlyJ15PE?mcc=SPROCKIT



Since 2013, SPROCKIT has built the most trusted Global Innovation Marketplace for industry-leading Corporations and Startups in Media, Entertainment and Technology, generating 20+ exits, 100s of partnerships and funding events, and more than $1 Billion raised by SPROCKIT Startups. Learn more at www.SPROCKIT.COM

