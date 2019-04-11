Sprout Health Group Acquires Endeavor House North

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Health Group, a leading network of inpatient and outpatient facilities for treating addiction and co-occurring disorders, today announced the acquisition of Endeavor House North, a long-running drug treatment center in Kearny, New Jersey. Sprout is assuming management of the program, including taking care of current patients, while also investing to revitalize the facilities. The acquisition enables Sprout to serve all regions of New Jersey and surrounding areas, while putting the group in network with every major insurance carrier in the state, including Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Optum, Cigna, and Aetna.

Sprout Health Group is bringing the organization's unique and personalized approach to Endeavor House North. Focused on improving traditional approaches to substance abuse and co-occurring treatments, Sprout brings a patient-centric approach that emphasizes adaptable care with customized treatment plans. Layering a whole-person approach to care onto the foundation of the best evidence-based practices, Sprout tailors an individual's treatment plan to his or her individual circumstances, increasing the likelihood of sustained recovery and success.

"The opportunity to bring our personalized approach to Endeavor House North represents an exciting new chapter in our organization's growth," said Sprout Health Group Founder and CEO Arel Meister-Aldama. "We've been working with management and staff to ensure a seamless transition, and to create treatment experiences at the new Endeavor House that will give people the education, tools, and support they need to live healthy, productive lives."

Sprout Health treatment begins with the initial assessment. Trained medical and clinical professionals from Sprout provide each incoming patient with a comprehensive evaluation, diving deeply into a patient's conditions, as well as the individual's history and circumstance. From there, the treatment teams develop customized plans for every patient using evidence-based therapies, and create a network of support and accountability. Utilizing a combination of therapeutic treatment methods including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Psychotherapy, Sprout care teams treat each patient with a personalized recovery plan. Treatment plans are revisited throughout a patient's time with Sprout, and adjusted to ensure the best possible outcomes. After patient's depart Sprout's inpatient facilities, the organization provides outpatient care, integrating a mix of face-to-face, as well as technology-enabled treatment. Even after leaving facilities like Endeavor House, Sprout patients receive the support they need to continue their recovery, and maintain new habits.

"When we were looking at potential acquisition partners, we wanted an organization that was committed to carrying on the proud tradition of our facility while bringing a 21st Century approach designed to maximize our patients' opportunities for recovery," said Brian Thorne, Chief Operating Officer for Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "Sprout Health Group is exactly that type of organization. We're confident that their patients are best-positioned to receive world-class care, tailored to their needs."

Sprout Health Group has full operational control of Endeavor House North, supplementing existing staff and training on Sprout's proprietary approach to addiction treatment. Sprout also operates in Eatontown, New Jersey, as well as in Sacramento and Fair Oaks, California. In the coming months, Sprout will be announcing additional details around planned investment and revitalization of the Endeavor House North facility.

About Sprout Health Group

Sprout Health Group operates inpatient and outpatient treatment facilities that specialize in the care of individuals afflicted by addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Sprout Health Group is led by some of the nation's leading medical professionals and experts in the field of drug and alcohol addiction treatment. The company has a long record of success in helping people who suffer from addiction to find lifelong recovery from substance abuse. Sprout Health Group clinicians and behavioral professionals utilize the most advanced therapeutic treatment methods to treat both addiction and co-occurring disorders. Sprout Health Group facilities are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services, New Jersey Department of Health Office of Licensing, and accredited by the Joint Commission. To learn more, visit www.sprouthealthgroup.com .

