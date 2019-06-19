Sprout Mortgage Launches ACORN Automated Underwriting System

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage, the innovative force in Non-QM lending, today announced the launch of its ACORN automated underwriting system (AUS) as part of an ongoing effort to deliver value-added services to its third-party origination clients.

Sprout Mortgage offers a comprehensive array of Non-QM lending products that feature flexible qualifying criteria and common-sense underwriting to serve the growing number of consumers typically excluded from traditional financing options.

"Sprout is committed to empowering our clients with the tools and knowledge required to reach their goals and grow their business," said Shea Pallante, Sprout's EVP of Sales. "Our clients benefit from loan scenario planning assistance, bank statement review, in-house training, on-demand marketing support, online qualification and pricing and now automated underwriting."

Michael Strauss, President of Sprout Mortgage said, "With ACORN, our clients can now confidently inform their borrowers that they have been pre-qualified for a mortgage loan or know with certainty the details behind why they were not. This is just another way we are committed to helping our clients to better serve their borrowers and expand their market share."

Sprout Mortgage is a rapidly growing Non-QM lender whose innovative products, flexible qualifying criteria, and common-sense underwriting provide tailored lending solutions for residential real estate investors, self-employed borrowers, and those with recent credit events. Sprout has created modern lending solutions to help underserved consumers. More information on the wholesale business channel is available at sproutwholesale.com or by calling 844-664-6100.

