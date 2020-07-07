Sprout Mortgage Re-Opens Correspondent Lending Channel

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage, the leading nationwide force in non-QM residential lending, today announced the resumption of its Correspondent Lending operations, effective immediately.

"We're excited to once again offer a complete array of non-QM home finance solutions to our Correspondent clients," said Michael Strauss, President. "While our loan programs have been re-engineered for today's markets, our commitment to make non-QM mortgages easy and convenient for our clients remains a top priority for Sprout."

The Correspondent channel will initially feature four comprehensive loan programs to provide solutions for a broad spectrum of borrowers:

J10 – Select Jumbo Full Doc – For income documented with pay stubs and tax returns, up to $4M , maximum 85% LTV

, maximum 85% LTV A10 – Select Bank Statement or 1099 - For self-employed borrowers, up to $4M , maximum 85% LTV

, maximum 85% LTV A11 – Select Asset Optimizer – For high net-worth borrowers, up to $4M , maximum 80% LTV

, maximum 80% LTV I10 – Inve$tor Debt Service Coverage – For 1-4 unit investment properties, up to $2.5M ,

maximum 70% LTV

"Our Select and Inve$tor programs, a team of experienced Account Executives, and Sprout's powerful, easy-to-use technology all combine to let our clients deliver the right mortgage to each of their borrowers," said Shea Pallante, Sprout's Chief Production Officer.

Today's news follows Sprout's June 16 announcement regarding enhancements to its four non-QM programs which were launched earlier this year.

The new enhancements include:

A new maximum 85% LTV on most loan programs

Reduced rates across the entire program offering

Increased maximum Loan Amounts at lower Loan-to-Value levels on the Select program series

Sprout's loan programs are accessible through many widely used mortgage product and pricing engines including Optimal Blue, Loan Sifter, EPPS LoanNex and Mortech, while Sprout's easy-to-use iQualifi app provides scenario eligibility and pricing. Full details are available through the Sprout Client Portal, or from https://www.sproutmortgage.com/our-loan-programs.

About Sprout Mortgage

Sprout Mortgage is a leading nationwide non-QM lender whose innovative products, flexible qualifying criteria, and precision underwriting provide tailored lending solutions for residential real estate investors, self-employed borrowers, and those with recent credit events. Sprout provides modern lending solutions to help a broad range of consumers and the brokers and lenders who serve them. For more information, visit sproutmortgage.com or call 844-664-6100.

