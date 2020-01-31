SproutLoud Announces First End-to-End Call Tracking Attribution Software for Distributed Marketing

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SproutLoud, a leading Distributed Marketing platform, announced today that end-to-end call tracking attribution with artificial-intelligence-optimized speech recognition and call scoring are now available, for the first time, to companies that use a distributed marketing strategy, selling their products through vast networks of resellers.

"While this technology has been available at the enterprise level, it hasn't been available in a distributed marketing environment — until now," said SproutLoud President Gary Ritkes. "At the enterprise level, whether you're managing thousands or tens of thousands of ads with call tracking attribution, it's easy because purchasing those advertising tactics is centralized. But when those purchasing decisions are spread across a national or global network of individual resellers, that's an entirely different and more complex dynamic. SproutLoud is the first and only Distributed Marketing software on the market that has solved for that."

This new technology is ideal for service businesses that rely on phone calls to signal demand to distributed locations or local partners.

In addition, SproutLoud has built the Channel Marketing industry's first rules-engine to manage call tracking provisioning and reporting marketing attribution in granular detail, including media spend, in-market dates and response events across channel partner networks.

"The rest of the industry relies on the caller to go back and grade the call or categorize the call. We found that only 2% of these calls were getting scored and in a very non-standardized way, which makes the data useless," Ritkes said. "That's why the use of AI is a game-changer."

Using AI, SproutLoud software automatically scores calls using a trained AI model to provide a deeper level of attribution and sentiment analysis. This means companies get roll-up reporting with more relevant data, such as cost-per-appointment or cost-per-sale for phone transactions across entire partner ecosystems.

"With this level of detail, which has never been previously available, brands can get better intel about how their partners' calls are performing at the local level. This is valuable information for everything from measuring results, to training your sales operations team, to deciding where, when and how to spend your advertising dollars," Ritkes said.

The data in this solution is supported by SproutLoud Analytics, which provides comprehensive multi-tier reporting from partners to regional managers to the overall brand.

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud's advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real-time with data-driven decisions.

