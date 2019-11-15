SproutLoud Named Best Marketing Platform by Street Fight

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SproutLoud, the leader in Through Channel Marketing Automation, received the 2019 Street Fight Innovator Award for Best Marketing Platform. This is the second consecutive year that SproutLoud has won a top award for local marketing innovation from Street Fight, the leading industry publication for local media, advertising, and commerce.

Street Fight chose SproutLoud's Distributed Marketing Platform as the 2019 Best Marketing Platform based on Street Fight's rigorous criteria: ease of use, efficacy, cost-efficiency, long-term potential to integrate with other solutions and to show growth in its product suite, innovation, fresh thinking, risk-taking, and creative application of the latest technologies.

"Our North Star is being the best Distributed Marketing Platform in the marketplace, hands down," said Gary Ritkes, president of SproutLoud. "Being recognized as an industry-leading innovator by Street Fight, for the second year in a row, validates the tremendous amount of investment, resources and commitment that we dedicate to helping brands and their channel partners or locations compete and win in local markets."

SproutLoud's marketing automation platform was chosen as the winner, based on Street Fight's rigorous criteria:

Ease of use , as evidenced by product UI/UX design and detailed by client testimonials

, as evidenced by product UI/UX design and detailed by client testimonials Efficacy in addressing known industry challenge

in addressing known industry challenge Cost-efficiency : Does the solution deliver sufficient return on investment (ROI) or replace a more costly solution for the user?

: Does the solution deliver sufficient return on investment (ROI) or replace a more costly solution for the user? Long-term potential : does it integrate with other solutions or show potential to grow its product suite; and is there a long-term need in the marketplace for this specific solution?

: does it integrate with other solutions or show potential to grow its product suite; and is there a long-term need in the marketplace for this specific solution? Innovation: For the "most innovative" categories, we'll be looking for fresh thinking, risk-taking, and creative application of the latest technologies.

"Street Fight's charter is to educate the world on the innovation and best practices in local media, advertising, and commerce," said Mike Boland, Lead Analyst at Street Fight. "A key corollary to that mission is to recognize and award the innovators driving these sectors. We congratulate the winners and thank our panel of A-list judges for the tough job of evaluating such a strong, competitive field."

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud's advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real-time with data-driven decisions.

