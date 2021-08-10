Spruce Growth Fueled by New Strategic Hires

Doubling its headcount in 2020, Spruce is projected to once again double headcount in 2021, with nearly 300 full-time employees to date. In addition to new top talent across the organization, recent senior-level hires include:

Brittany Murphy, Head of Data Science: Reporting to CEO and co-founder Patrick Burns, Murphy will oversee the company's dynamic risk optimization models and underwriting algorithms, further driving Spruce's automated offerings. Previously, Murphy led the research team for HouseCanary, a real estate data and analytics company, and was a lead data scientist at Allstate Insurance.

Debra Hochman, Head of Title Solutions: Reporting to EVP of National Real Estate Operations, Lisa Robertson, Hochman will lead a cross-functional business team to deliver even more seamless title solutions nationwide. Previously, Hochman spent 20 years at First American Title before holding positions at AmTrust Title and TitleWave Real Estate Solutions.

Susan King, Enterprise Account Executive: Reporting to Jason Chiang, VP of Revenue, King will utilize her deep experience in both mortgage lending and title to lead Spruce's expansion activities in the Western U.S. Previously, King was VP Regional Manager Correspondent Lending at Texas Capital Bank. She also held positions at Fidelity National Title and Stonegate Mortgage, among others.

"Our team offers the best of deep industry expertise paired with a future-forward, tech-focused mindset," said Patrick Burns, CEO and co-founder of Spruce. "These key hires will play critical roles in ensuring we continue to bring our innovative clients the utmost transparency, flexibility, and simplicity–enabling them to meet their ambitious growth goals."

Spruce's offerings include nationwide title insurance, closing, escrow, and recording services through proprietary technology and centralized teams, adding transparency and speed to an otherwise opaque and time-consuming process. Combining machine learning technology with a team of experts, Spruce's scalable model serves forward-thinking lenders, real estate investors, and proptech companies.

