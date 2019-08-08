Spruce Now Offers First-of-Its-Kind Daily Chore Services

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce, the comprehensive provider of hotel-inspired services to the multifamily industry, today announced the launch of daily chores for residents of apartment communities offering its services. Chores includes more than 15 unique services priced between $10 and $30, including folding clothes, washing dishes, making the bed, cleaning a single room, decluttering and much more.

Through the Spruce app, residents of Spruce-powered apartment communities can instantly hire a certified, background-checked service professional to complete these basic chores daily or as needed. Spruce is the first and only hotel-inspired service provider to offer a chore service to residents.

"People are busy today and aren't always able to find the time to complete everyday chores, and certainly don't want to spend their remaining free time on mundane tasks," said Ben Johnson, founder and CEO of Spruce. "We're happy to take some of that stress away for residents living at communities offering Spruce, and we've quickly seen how in-demand these services are at our communities."

In addition to daily chores, Spruce offers a comprehensive array of other hotel-inspired services to apartment residents, including:

housekeeping

pet care (dog walking, pet sitting, etc.)

laundry and dry cleaning

Spruce is directly involved in the logistics and operations of its local service provider partners. Spruce mandates that all service professionals who represent the brand undergo background checks, meet insurance requirements, complete comprehensive training, demonstrate scheduling processes and meet high quality control standards.

Every Spruce service provider is also required to wear Spruce-branded uniforms whenever they visit a Spruce-powered community. If residents have any questions or concerns regarding their service, Spruce has a dedicated national customer service team that provides full-time customer support via text, email and phone directly to residents.

About Spruce

Spruce is a comprehensive provider of hotel-inspired services to the multifamily industry. The company currently offers daily chores, housekeeping, pet care, laundry and dry-cleaning services to more than 250 select apartment communities. Through the intuitive Spruce app, apartment residents are empowered to quickly book services from certified, background-checked professionals who will arrive in Spruce-branded uniforms.

