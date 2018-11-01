Spryng™ Named a Finalist for Prestigious ISPO Brandnew Awards

The top platform for "sporty startups" around the world, ISPO Brandnew has recognized promising sports industry newcomers that have gone on to become multibillion-dollar companies and shape the sporting goods marketplace. Being named an ISPO Brandnew Awards finalist shortly after product launch is an excellent opportunity for Spryng™ to build awareness about its advanced, affordable compression therapy wrap.

"We're thrilled to be chosen as an ISPO Brandnew finalist," said Heshika Deegahawathura, Chief of Recovery. "They can pick marketplace winners, as the list of past honorees who've since become household name brands demonstrates. Recovery products are popular not only among athletes but across lifestyles, including people who are on their feet all day like nurses and military servicemembers and others. Spryng™ is so easy to use, and it really works — you have to try it for the full experience, so stop by booth BN26, at ISPO Brandnew Village B4.430, in Munich 2019."

Sore legs due to lactic acid buildup and blood pooling in the calves is a problem for amateur and professional athletes alike. It also affects people who have to stand all day or sit for prolonged periods due to travel or work. Traditional compression therapy recovery products are not only expensive and bulky, they tether the wearer to a power source and interfere with daily life. Spryng™ is portable so users can take it anywhere and wear it everywhere.

Spryng™ wraps around users' lower legs to deliver compression therapy that improves athletic performance by 50 percent and reduces muscle soreness by 70 percent. Priced at $129 USD and powered by a USB charger, Spryng™ lowers the cost barrier to effective recovery. To find out more about Spryng™, please visit spryngme.com.

About Spryng™

Incubated by Twinery, Spryng™ makes a portable, therapeutic muscle recovery tool that feels good to use. Backed by science and results, Spryng's compression technology lets users recover faster from tired, sore lower leg muscles and reduces swelling in the feet — all without making users wear expensive, bulky equipment, access a foam roll or tether themselves to a power source. Made for people who don't have time to recover the old-fashioned way, Spryng™ lets users power up like a player character in a video game. Learn more at spryngme.com.

