Sputtering Equipment Market | Over $ 368 Mn growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The sputtering equipment market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Sputtering Equipment Market Participants:

Angstrom Engineering Inc.

The company offers sputter deposition systems using all available magnetron technology like linear magnetron sputter systems.

Applied Materials Inc.

The company offers sputtering equipment such as Applied Materials SmartWeb XL R2R sputter system and AKT NEW ARISTO Dynamic Sputtering System.

Canon Inc.

The company through its subsidiary, CANON ANELVA, offers sputtering equipment for usage in production lines. Some of the key products offered by the company include sputtering equipment FC7100, IC7500, EC7800, EC7000 series, EL3000 series, ML3000 series, and others.

Sputtering Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Sputtering equipment market is segmented as below:

Application

Solar Energy



Display



Data Storage



Semiconductor



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The sputtering equipment market is driven by the growth of piezoelectric MEMS. In addition, the increasing number of data centers is expected to trigger the sputtering equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

