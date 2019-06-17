Sputtering Targets Account for a Fifth of SAFINA's Revenues

PRAGUE, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique Czech precious metals processing company based in Vestec near Prague, SAFINA Ltd. (hereafter Safina) traditionally boasts a highly diversified production. In 2017, Safina reported the highest revenues in its sputtering targets production segment. Made mainly of Silver, the sputtering targets are used to deposit an ultra-thin layer on industrial flat glass and car glass to improve its physical properties.

In its coating services segment, Safina also boasts a unique know-how to produce special sputtering targets, which Safina´s customers use for further printing of surface sensors - capable of measuring temperatures in the range of -100 to +1400 °C to 1°C accuracy - on glass. Last year, the share of sputtering targets production amounted to 20 per cent of SAFINA´s revenues, making it stable and very important section of the company´s portfolio.

Next to targets, a manufacture of the standardized as well as customized products made of platinum and of a platinum and rhodium alloys made up for the second largest share (18 per cent) in SAFINA´s revenues.

Thirdly, the production of final and semi-finished goods for electronic and automotive industries (i.e. solders, wires or rolled plates) comes next in terms of revenues generation with its 17 percent share. This category covers, for instance, the precious metal airbags components providing for an error-free airbag deployment throughout the vehicle's life cycle.

In addition, other programs in Safina´s business portfolio have a significant share in its 2018 revenues too: a production of chemical compounds for galvanizing, powder production for a 3D printing and additive manufacturing, and dental and jewelry products. "Our unique products and services worldwide as well as a high industry diversification stand for our chief assets," Safina´s CEO Vadim Kartavtsev said.

Safina's regional markets located on all the continents have also significantly diversified over the years. However, Safina's expansion in the North American market was hampered in 2018 by the U.S. financial sanctions against its end owner - Renova holding, controlled by the Russian entrepreneur Viktor Vekselsberg. The sanctions scheme resulted in a temporary freezing of Safina´s subsidiary's activities in the U.S. and payment problems, as the global banks declined to provide regular payment services to the daughter companies of the sanctioned entities.

This spring, the problem has been resolved by selling a majority stake in Safina and by doing so, Safina has been automatically dropped out of the sanction regime, and the company has normalized its relations with the banking sector.

Safina has now taken steps to reopen its U.S. branch. "The specific scope of Safina´s trading activities that only few companies in the world are dedicated to has guaranteed us some sure-fire business opportunities in many industrial sectors. Regrettably, for a greater part of 2018 we had to focus on resolving the consequences of a global geopolitical tension. Eventually, we can now go back to our business development strategies and further expansion plans," Vadim Kartavtsev concluded.

SOURCE SAFINA Ltd.