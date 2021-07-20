SPX FLOW Launches New Initiative to Focus on Safety and Mental Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, introduced today "Safe and Sound," a global initiative to bring attention to the importance of prioritizing the safety, health and wellbeing of our team members.

"Anytime there's stress, it can lead to lack of focus and have an impact on mental health," said Tyrone Jeffers, SPX FLOW Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain. "Through our culture of belonging, we want to ensure our team members remain alert and feel supported with a variety of resources."

SPX FLOW has 5,000 team members across the globe, and the company tracks safety incidents in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The total recordable incident rates (TRIR) dropped by 50% in 2020, and the goal is to reduce the number by 20% each year.

Safe and Sound focuses on three key pillars: Speak Up, Take Action and Reach Out. The initiative extends the ownership of safety and wellbeing to everyone with the hopes of improving engagement and reducing the potential of safety incidents.

"Our first priority each day is to work safely and ensure everyone leaves work the same way they arrived," Jeffers said. "Nothing is more important than this commitment to our team members."

Safe and Sound is introduced as the company marks a significant milestone at its site in Rockford, Ill. The Rockford facility has gone one year without a recordable injury, which is credited to an active and engaged team empowered to make safety improvements and support each other.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Peter Smolowitz

External Communications Manager

[email protected]

704-390-6918

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.spxflow.com

