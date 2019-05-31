SPX FLOW to Present at the 2019 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) a leading provider of process solutions and flow control technologies, announced today Marc Michael, President and CEO, and Jaime Easley, Vice President and CFO, will present at the 2019 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of SPX FLOW's website (www.spxflow.com). A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the website for approximately 90 days.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage, industrial and power and energy markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $2 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contact:

Stewart Honeycutt, Investor Relations Manager

704-752-4472

investor@spxflow.com

Media Contact:

Barrett Brown, Communications Manager

704-752-4462

communications@spxflow.com

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spxflow.com

