SpyCloud Hires Cybersecurity Veteran as First Chief Revenue Officer to Cap Momentous Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpyCloud, known for its unique anti-fraud platform powering account takeover prevention and fraud investigations solutions, today announced it has hired cybersecurity veteran Len Crosson to serve as the company's first chief revenue officer overseeing sales, business development, marketing, and customer support.

Crosson joins SpyCloud on the heels of its $30 million Series C raise. He bolsters SpyCloud's executive team with extensive industry experience, including a previous CRO role at a cybersecurity firm and cybersecurity advisory board member positions at Rutgers University and Pace University.

"Cybersecurity is always evolving, and this year has been no exception as threat actors have capitalized on people spending more time and money online during the pandemic," said Crosson. "SpyCloud has done great work by identifying new threats and building innovative ways to protect organizations from fraud. I'm thrilled to be joining their effort to make the internet a safer place."

The addition of Crosson marks a significant step in SpyCloud's growth as a company.

"Having stellar revenue growth year over year, Len is joining SpyCloud at an ideal time," said Ted Ross, CEO and co-founder of SpyCloud. "He will play a key role in elevating the customer experience so we can continue to exceed their expectations. This strategic hire prepares us for further acceleration in 2021 and beyond."

2020 has been a momentous year for SpyCloud. In August, the company announced its $30 million Series C round, led by Centana Growth Partners, to bolster its investments in product and engineering. It received several accolades from outside organizations, including Gartner, which named SpyCloud a 2020 Cool Vendor in Identity Access Management and Fraud Detection. The company also won the Cyber Defense Infosec Award for Cutting Edge Enterprise Security and was recognized for fraud prevention by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

This year, SpyCloud hired a new channel director for Europe and the Middle East and added new distributors in those regions. It also announced new integrations with ThreatConnect and Cisco SecureX, and entered into a formal partnership with Zero Trafficking to support law enforcement investigating human trafficking cases worldwide.

Connect with Len Crosson on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lencrosson/

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud is the leader in account takeover (ATO) prevention, protecting billions of consumer and employee accounts either directly or through product integrations. Our award-winning solutions – backed by the world's most comprehensive and actionable repository of exposed assets – proactively defeat fraud attempts and disrupt the criminals' ability to profit from stolen information. Learn more and check your exposure at spycloud.com .

Media contact:

Brad Hem

[email protected]

(281) 543-0669

SOURCE SpyCloud