Spyder Products Announces Full Line of Circular Saw Blades Featuring Ultra-Tough Nickel Cobalt Teeth for Extra Long Life

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder Products, a leader in high-performance power tool accessories, has expanded its range of circular saw blades with the release of four new options. Spyder's line of circular saws now spans from 6 1/2-inch to 12-inch sizes for use in miter, table and portable circular saws. Each blade features ultra-tough NiCo (Nickel Cobalt) teeth for long-lasting cutting efficiency, alternating tooth bevel design (ATB) to create clean rip and crosscuts, and an interfused anti-friction coating.

The strong NiCo teeth of Spyder's circular saw blades are triple sharpened and, when combined with the ATB design, deliver a much smoother cut for a range of applications — from framing and general construction to specialty demolition and fine finish work. Spyder's interfused anti-friction coating protects the blade against heat, gumming and corrosion. Polymer stabilization vents reduce noise and vibration allowing for rapid drive through the substrate.

Many types of building and construction professionals can benefit from Spyder's new products. For those involved in demo work, the line now includes a 7-1/4" 24T demolition blade, equipped with 'Demo Drive' teeth that last up to 10 times longer than standard blades when cutting through nail-embedded wood.

The 10" 60T and 12" 80T versions are engineered for fine finish work, making them ideal for trim and remodeling projects. Both blades are built for use in compound miter saws and sliding miter saws. However, the 12" 80T model features a diamond knockout making it compatible with worm drive and sidewinder circular saws.

The 7-1/4" and 6-1/2" 24T models are built for framing and general construction applications. And fine finish work is a breeze with the fine (40T) and ultra-fine (60T) 7-1/4" blades.

Spyder's line of circular saw blades is available at Lowe's. Each saw blade is sold individually. A 10-pack of 7-1/4" framing/general construction blades are available for professional users.

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jig saw blades, hole saws and more, Spyder products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com .

