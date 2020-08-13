Spyzie - New Online Monitoring App to Track Target Phones in Stealth Mode

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyzie, a privacy-focused Android and iOS phone and tablet monitoring app, was recently launched by Spyzie Technology Co., Ltd. The app provides remote monitoring and accessibility capabilities. Completely intended for legal use, the app does not require jailbreaking or rooting a phone, which would otherwise violate the privacy policy and terms and conditions of the phone manufacturer.

How Does Spyzie Work?

When it comes to monitoring a phone, Spyzie ticks all the boxes right. "Its diverse set of monitoring features packed into a single app offers unparalleled phone surveillance. To install the app on the device you want to monitor, create an account, subscribe to a play starting from $9 per month, and users are good to go," said Frank Naber, senior product officer at Spyzie.

"Once installed in an Android phone or tablet, users can view browsing history, chat history, data usage, files created or deleted, and call details. These are helpful in a variety of ways, especially for parents who are concerned about their child's suspicious behavior. To provide extra security to children, parents can activate geofencing and get notified when he crosses the marked zones," he further added.

In the corporate world as well, Spyzie is being used to monitor company-owned mobile phones. Every time there's suspicious activity or a potential data leak, the team can alert themselves and take necessary action. The team is also in the process of launching a background check service that requires no registration and delivers results in minutes.

Spyzie is not limited to Android. They have also developed a web-based app for iOS devices. This works much like the Android version in stealth mode, except users do not need any downloads since it is a web-based app. The app is fully compliant with the privacy policies of Apple and, hence, is legal.

Spyzie serves 1,000,000 users spread across 190 countries. In the coming months, they have a lot of innovation coming up. This includes People Search and Reverse Phone Lookup. With these, users can rate scam calls, view the owner's name, carrier information, among other details. Just like always, we ensure total privacy and safety.

About Spyzie

Spyzie is a leading software developer that aims to tackle day-to-day challenges. With Spyzie, the company plans to make tracking and monitoring easy, while ensuring complete safety and security. The company has its presence in more than 190 countries, and its products are being used by over 1 million people across the world.

To find out more about Spyzie Android monitoring solutions, visit the website: https://spyzie.io/android-spy-app.html.

Notes: The app is now available to download and offers three pricing plans. As of now, its four versions in Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French are also available.

Main website: https://spyzie.io/.

