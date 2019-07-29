SQN Asset Income Fund V, L.P. Announces Rebrand to Arboretum Silverleaf Income Fund, L.P.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the last step of a comprehensive rebrand of the Arboretum Group family of companies, the managers of SQN Asset Income Fund V, L.P. have announced that the fund has officially changed its name to Arboretum Silverleaf Income Fund, L.P. As stated in an 8-K recently filed with the SEC, effective July 19, 2019, SQN Asset Income Fund V, L.P. filed an Amendment to the Certificate of Limited Partnership to formally amend its name to Arboretum Silverleaf Income Fund, L.P.

The managers of Arboretum Silverleaf Income Fund, L.P. advise that the name change is purely part of a rebranding effort and that the investment strategy, investment management team and investment time horizon all remain the same. Michael Ponticello, Managing Partner for Arboretum Group, LLC, commented, "With the rebranding to Arboretum Silverleaf Income Fund, L.P., this unifies all facets of the Arboretum Group under a common name and common logo. The company seeks to continue to build its standard of excellence within the equipment finance and fund management industry and provide a comprehensive experience for both those seeking investment opportunities and those in need of equipment financing."

The change to Arboretum Silverleaf Income Fund, L.P. comes on the heels of the rebranding of Arboretum Investment Advisors, LLC, the fund's investment manager, earlier this year. Arboretum Investment Advisors, LLC is part of the Arboretum Group family of companies which also includes Arboretum Commercial Finance, LLC and American Elm Distribution Partners, LLC.

Arboretum Investment Advisors, LLC currently acts as investment manager for two sponsored funds within the Arboretum Group, both of which seek to provide non-correlated, income-producing alternative investment opportunities to the retail and institutional markets.

