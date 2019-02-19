SQN Capital Management Announces Strong Growth for 2018 and New Markets in 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SQN Capital Management, LLC, the New York and London based asset finance fund specialist, confirms that it funded over a quarter-billion dollars of unlevered new business across its investment fund platforms in 2018.

During 2018, SQN successfully closed two funds and recently launched a third fund as part its US focused, Sharia compliant equipment financing platform. "The platform had a strong start – closing more than 118 transactions and deploying more than $140MM of equipment lease and lease participation transactions across a wide array of industries, sectors and equipment types in sizes between $1MM and $10MM" reported Andrew Carman, SQN's US Head of Originations and Investments.

SQN's growth continued with the launch of the SQN Secured Loan Fund, a Dublin, Ireland based private pan-European offering, in January 2019. The SQN Secured Loan Fund, which is anticipated to add €75MM to €100MM of new business volume this year, is SQN's first large scale fund that combines broader asset finance with equipment leasing. The new program is being offered outside of the UK and with a cost of capital lower than any of the existing SQN programs, which should further expand market opportunities for the group.

To date, non-equipment, asset-based financing was provided through the publicly-traded SQN Secured Income Fund which, in the 4th quarter of 2018, announced an expansion and intention to raise up to an additional £100M by the end of 2019. The SQN Secured Income Fund currently pays a monthly dividend of more than 7% annualized.

SQN is also pleased to report that "SQN Asset Finance Income Fund, the asset leasing fund, delivered a share price total return of 16%" for 2018 making it one of the "Largest Price Risers" according to Stifel's Fund Sector Review 2018 released on January 8, 2019.

About SQN Capital Management, LLC

SQN Capital Management is an SEC registered investment advisor providing alternative asset management services to a diverse array of clients including insurance companies, hedge funds, private wealth managers, retail investors, family offices, pensions, and funds of funds. SQN has nine active funds under management or advisement in three regions (the US, UK, and Middle East), with funds domiciled in the US, UK, Channel Islands, and Cayman Islands. Across the funds, SQN has over $1bn of unlevered capital currently invested. SQN manages the world's only publicly-traded diversified equipment leasing and asset finance fund, the SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited which is traded on the Main Market, Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols SQN and SQNX.

