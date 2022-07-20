Battle Court Season II Draft

MIAMI, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States, will kick off its second Battle Court season with a Draft announcement on Friday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m. from Magic City Jai-Alai. The Draft event will unveil the six players comprising each of the four participating squads and the doubles team matchups for the nine-week season, which begins on Friday, Sept. 23. The inaugural Battle Court season was won by the Cesta Cyclones squad in April, owned by Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.'

Jai-Alai player Nicolas Eyheragaray

"We're thrilled to kick off our second Battle Court season, a groundbreaking team jai-alai concept. Battle Court's first season really caught on with its intense level of play and the enthusiasm showcased by our squad owners and fans," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "Battle Court season II will be even more exciting! We can't wait to see the new matchups face off on our glass-walled court and to see fans rooting for their favorite squad."

The Battle Court format divides Magic City Jai-Alai's roster into four squads competing against each other in Singles and Doubles matches. The squads are the Cesta Cyclones, Chula Chargers, Rebote Renegades and Wall Warriors. Battle Court is played like tennis with the player or team required to win two out of three sets played to six points. Battle Court matches feature speed, danger and athleticism, where the ball reaches speeds more than 150 miles per hour.

Magic City is proud to offer seasonal sports ownership opportunities as part of each Battle Court season. This season's squad owners included K Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM who owned the Wall Warriors squad, Jammin' Johnny from El Zol 106.7FM who owned the Rebote Renegades squad, and Michael and Nina Blechman who owned the Chula Chargers squad.

Battle Court season II games will be played three days a week on Friday, Monday and Tuesday through Nov. 18. Games are live-streamed via the Jai-Alai app and at www.watchjaialai.com. Battle Court games are also viewable through Roku, LaLiga Sports and Samsung TVs, as part of content distribution partnerships with FTF Sports, LaLiga Sports TV and Triple-B Media. These partnerships dramatically broaden the reach of the world's fastest ball sport to a combined potential audience of 115 million households.

About Magic City Jai-Alai

Since 2018, Magic City Jai-Alai has presented an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. The fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information on the Magic City Jai-Alai program, go to www.jaialaiworld.com or www.watchjaialai.com.

Contact:

Sandra Rodriguez

3057533787

[email protected]

SOURCE Magic City Casino