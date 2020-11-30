SquadLocker Joins MassTLC as New Member

SquadLocker to utilize MassTLC for talent recruitment and expanding collaboration with Massachusetts tech community Tweet this

SquadLocker expects to utilize various MassTLC initiatives that connect, promote, and celebrate the region's ecosystem, including talent recruitment and its mentoring programs, career fairs, and job board, to continue expanding its team. The company also plans to share thought leaders within SquadLocker with the greater New England community through networking and events.

"For more than 30 years, MassTLC has served as the premier network for thousands of companies and entrepreneurs seeking valuable connections," said Jeanne Hopkins, CRO at SquadLocker. "We look forward to connecting with people in this community of technology leaders, accessing and sharing industry-leading ideas and content, and increasing SquadLocker's visibility among MassTLC members."

MassTLC hosts more than 70 conferences and events throughout the year, including signature events such as Boston TechJam, NewCo Boston, and TRANSFORM.

MassTLC's purpose is to accelerate an inclusive tech ecosystem by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content, and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. For more information, visit: https://www.masstlc.org.

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker uses innovative technologies to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams, and schools design and purchase customized gear, including uniforms, spirit wear, and other apparel. Offering market-leading brands, the company manages the entire process – from instant online store creation to free graphic artwork assistance as well as decoration, production, and fulfilment – from its wholly-owned manufacturing facility. This makes it easier for league organizers and school administrators to manage sports and school programs, while coaches and teachers can spend more time mentoring and inspiring athletes and students. For more information, visit: www.squadlocker.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

