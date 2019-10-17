SquadLocker Releases 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

"The Holiday Gift Guide really started as a simple way to generate revenue outside of traditional sport seasons," said SquadLocker CEO and Founder, Gary Goldberg. "But it's taken on a life of its own, and now our customers reach out to us asking when it will be released, which is an unexpected but really fun result."

SquadLocker's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide highlights new and best-selling styles from top brands nationwide, allowing store administrators to easily add popular gear to their free, custom online team stores. This year's selections will include options such as The North Face Sweater Fleece Jacket, and Russell Dri-Power Fleece Hoodie, in addition to tees, hats, blankets, scarves and more, according to Goldberg. Once added to a store, SquadLocker does the rest, offering special promotions from Black Friday through as late as December 20th - and maybe even later.

"No one comes close to turning around customized gear as fast as SquadLocker can," said Goldberg, "We can take orders so late and still have them in hand in time for the holidays. SquadLocker's fast turnaround time is due to the state-of-the-art decoration processes and several game changing implementations in 2019."

Just this summer the company released SquadLocker MVP, which Goldberg said allows them to turn custom gear around in as fast as 3 days, the best in the industry. MVP gear is stocked on site, allowing for fast picking, decorating and shipping, is never on backorder, and comes with the industry's first and only no-hassle return policy - so if that holiday hoodie is a little too snug, it can be returned or replaced, no questions asked. In addition, SquadLocker made new agreements with FedEx and USPS that allow for low and no-cost expedited shipping options, perfect for holiday shoppers.

To learn more, please visit https://www.squadlocker.com/holiday-19.

ABOUT SQUADLOCKER

Whether you have one team or 100, one player or 1,000, SquadLocker makes it easy to outfit any school, team or organization in 2 weeks or less. SquadLocker's instant online stores that never close serve up over 60,000 options from the world's best uniform, apparel and gear brands, decorated with your specific logos.

