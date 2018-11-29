Square D by Schneider Electric Introduces New HomeAdvisor Partnership Program to Help Electrical Contractors Grow Their Business

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™ has teamed its Square D™ products, the gold standard of predictable, high-quality power distribution, with HomeAdvisor® to create a partnership program benefiting electrical contractors. The program, which launched in November, offers members of the Square D Electrical Contractor Portal quality customer leads via a flexible lead acquisition funnel. It also provides exclusive leads generated by Square D products allowing electrical contractors to cut down on their marketing and administrative time, and refocus on job site and electrically centered work activities.

"Electrical Contractors are looking for ways to better manage their business," said Brad Wills, director, Strategic Customers and Programs, Square D by Schneider Electric. "That's why we have partnered with HomeAdvisor to help electrical contractors market and run their business much more effectively and efficiently in the residential space. The HomeAdvisor program, much like our existing Angie's List program, is a business tool tailored to generate qualified leads, aid marketing efforts, and help their business grow and prosper."

HomeAdvisor, a digital marketplace that connects homeowners with local service professionals, is a powerhouse of a partner, bringing to the table more than 500,000 service requests every month and connecting 45 million homeowners to local professionals.

In addition to the HomeAdvisor partnership, Schneider Electric also offers electrical contractors a similar partnership with Angie's List®. Both programs are elements of the larger Square D Electrical Contractor Portal. The portal is a free, easy-to-use online resource that provides a wide array of benefits including:

For more information on the HomeAdvisor partnership program, please visit the Square D HomeAdvisor program webpage.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

