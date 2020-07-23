SQUARE ENIX Announces All New 3D Action Platformer From Sonic The Hedgehog Creators

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX® today welcomed gamers around the globe to peek behind the curtain at the wonderous and spectacular BALAN WONDERWORLD - an all-new action-platformer from the creators of Sonic the Hedgehog, the global blockbuster video game franchise. The family-friendly platformer will jump on to current and next generation consoles and PC in the Spring of 2021.

Watch the BALAN WONDERWORLD A SPECTACULAR PREVIEW - ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER here: https://youtu.be/kldZVxarIkc

Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here.

Players will discover over 80 extraordinary costumes along their journey through a variety of unique environments within Wonderworld. The costumes change Leo's and Emma's appearances, granting them a wide array of fantastical powers to overcome obstacles that lay in their path and discover exciting new ways to play. The possibilities are endless as you bash your enemies, walk in the air, freeze time and manipulate all kinds of objects with the costumes you collect!

BALAN WONDERWORLD is an all-new experience from renowned gaming industry talent including Director, Yuji Naka (Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise Creator, Team Sonic Co-Founder) and Character Designer, Naoto Ohshima (Sonic the Hedgehog, Doctor Eggman, Team Sonic Co-Founder). The game marks Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima's first collaboration in 20 years and is the first game from the newly established BALAN COMPANY gaming brand. BALAN COMPANY brings together talented video game developers, visual artists, and composers to tell the greatest stories and provide the ultimate platformer experiences.

BALAN WONDERWORLD will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X with support for Smart Delivery, PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Nintendo Switch™, and PC (STEAM®) in Spring 2021. This title is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information, visit: www.balanwonderworld.com

