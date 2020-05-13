SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

TOKYO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (this "Fiscal Year").

The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.



Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)

FY ended 3/20 FY ended 3/19 YoY change Net sales 260,527 271,276 (4.0%) Operating income 32,759 24,635 33.0% Ordinary income 32,095 28,415 12.9% Profit attributable to owners of parent 21,346 19,373 10.2% EPS, basic 179.02 yen 162.57 yen －









Due to the changes in accounting policy regarding sales of digital content from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the change in accounting policy has been applied retroactively to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the previous fiscal year. For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/20q4earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/ .

The fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 saw the launch of the console title "DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition" and the posting of sales from early shipments of "FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE," which was released in April 2020. Net sales nonetheless declined versus the previous fiscal year, which had seen the release of multiple major new titles. In addition, weak additional sales of titles released in the previous fiscal year and the booking of impairment losses related to the content production account resulted in an operating loss of the HD Games sub-segment.

In the smart devices and PC browser area, net sales and operating income increased year on year given strong performances from "Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe" and "DRAGON QUEST WALK," the latter of which was launched in September 2019.

In the area of massively multiplayer online role-playing games, the launch of expansion packs for "FINAL FANTASY XIV" and "DRAGON QUEST X" and the resulting growth in paying monthly subscriber numbers led to greater net sales and operating income than in the previous fiscal year.

In the Amusement segment, while arcade operations were solid, a decline in amusement machine sales resulted in a year-on-year decline in annual net sales and operating income.

In the Publication segment, sales in digital formats, including via the MANGA UP! comic app and of e-books, rose sharply in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This, combined with brisk sales of printed media, resulted in higher net sales and operating income that in the previous fiscal year.

In the Merchandising segment, the release of new character goods featuring the Group's own intellectual properties made for a year-on year increase in both annual net sales and operating income.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 151 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 77 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Media contacts:

Tokyo: +81.3.5292.8155

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available, and necessarily include elements that are not entirely predictable. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements in this document.

DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

