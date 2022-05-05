SQUAREAT Goes International

The innovative food-tech company is about to bring their squared meals to Canada!

MIAMI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUAREAT is an innovative concept created to revolutionize the way people eat healthy. How? The answer is modular squared foods. Their unique production chain allows them to transform fresh and prime quality ingredients into 45g squared portions that can be combined to create meals or complement other recipes. The squares are precooked and ready to eat, long lasting (up to 2 weeks without any additives) and offer versatile options for warming up.

Meals in squares. An innovative food concept.

SQUAREAT is available throughout the United States and it's about to go international, making its debut in Ontario, Canada in the coming weeks. "This is just the first step of our international expansion," says the company's COO, Maria Laura Vacaflores, "We are so excited to witness our client base grow and we are every day more committed to making healthy eating easier, without sacrificing the taste."

On top of focusing on their cross-border expansion, SQUAREAT has also widened its menu with new square flavors. The Miami based company already offers a wide variety of flavors such as chicken, beef, salmon, sea bass, basmati rice, sweet potato, quinoa, broccoli & spinach, asparagus, zucchini, vegan burger, chocolate pancake, hazelnut, peanut, and pistachio & cashew, to suit many lifestyles and dietary needs. Thanks to their cooking techniques, their offering is ever expanding and soon new flavors such as Vegan Cheese, Mixed Beans and Carrot Cake will hit the shelves.

People can enjoy these revolutionary food squares by ordering a chef created meal plan or by fully customizing their order through the brand new "Make Your Own Menu."

More information on the nutritional facts, how to order and delivery options can be found at squareat.com.

Media Contact

Maria Vacaflores

7869422170

[email protected]

SOURCE SQUAREAT