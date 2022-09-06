SquareFairy Announces Free Spanish-Language California Divorce Papers

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareFairy announced the release of the first easy -to-use, do-it-yourself Spanish-language website (https://SquareFairy.com/es) to prepare free California divorce papers, estimate child-support payments, and provide fair & square property division using its magical SplitFairy calculator.

Suraj Vasanth, CEO of SquareFairy, said, "We have helped hundreds of Californians save money and move forward in their lives. Someone's native language should not be a reason to deter them from using SquareFairy. We are looking to extend our services and partner with self-help, pro-bono clinics and community centers in California that assist individuals with divorce and child support needs."

Divorces involving lawyers can cost thousands of dollars, but SquareFairy has reduced the cost to prepare the initial divorce papers down to $0. Also, the spouses can share information between accounts, ensuring accurate divorce filings, which reduces paperwork errors and makes the process more collaborative and amicable.

Candice Saadian Costa, who runs Golden Gate Mediation in San Francisco and is a California licensed attorney, said, "SquareFairy is needed because it provides an easy, simple solution to a typically stressful process. And this new version extends its reach by supporting people who prefer Spanish."

About SquareFairy

SquareFairy Inc. (https://SquareFairy.com), headquartered in Burlingame, California, was founded in 2019 with the mission of helping struggling couples move forward in their lives, whether by helping them find couples therapy, financial help, or a path to an amicable divorce. Founders Suraj Vasanth and Mark Streich saw the emotional and financial toll that divorce extracts on friends, and wanted to provide ways for each person in the divorce to be treated fair and square. SquareFairy is an online service available in all counties of California.

SUMMARY:

SquareFairy.com, available in both English and Spanish, makes it free to prepare divorce papers, using a simple question-and-answer online site, saving the cost of divorce attorneys, which average $7,000 in the U.S.

SOURCE SquareFairy Inc