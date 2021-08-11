Squaremouth Adds Miscarriage Bereavement Leave to Employee Benefits Package

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees at travel insurance aggregator, Squaremouth.com , have long enjoyed unconventional in-office perks, like napping couches, happy hours and arcade games. Now, with a remote workforce, Squaremouth is reevaluating their offerings to meet evolving employee needs.

Most recently, the company added miscarriage bereavement leave for employees if they - or their partner - suffer a miscarriage or the loss of a child. Employees will receive one week of fully paid leave.

The company believes the future of employee satisfaction isn't the trendy bells and whistles its offices have always touted, but instead, benefits that promote a healthy work-life balance.

Squaremouth already offers unlimited paid time off, taking it one step further by encouraging a minimum number of vacation days off, rather than a limit, as well as mandatory birthdays off. They also offer 12 weeks of fully paid maternity or paternity leave to salaried employees.

Around 10-20 percent of pregnancies end with miscarriage, but few companies have specific policies in place for this scenario. The addition of bereavement leave is a "no questions asked" policy, designed to remove any professional concerns from employees who suffer a loss.

"Taking care of our employees is always our number one priority," says Squaremouth CEO Jessica Burns. "We would never want an employee to rush back to work before they are ready. We've added this benefit to make sure they take the time they need before coming back."

Squaremouth has been recognized on the state and national levels for its company culture. Most recently, Squaremouth was named one of the Best Workplaces in America by Inc. Magazine for the fifth consecutive year .

