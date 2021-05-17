Squaremouth Maintains National Best Workplace Status Amid Pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squaremouth has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in America by Inc. Magazine for the fifth consecutive year. The company - a travel insurance comparison site - rooted itself in two core goals when the company was founded in 2003: to be the best place to buy travel insurance, and the best place for employees to work.

Squaremouth attributes its national recognition as a best workplace to its continual emphasis on company culture. This became especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Squaremouth transitioned into an entirely remote workplace.

Squaremouth's key points of emphasis to maintain its culture during the pandemic were:

Promising to keep all employees throughout the pandemic

Identifying new ways to maintain a collaborative culture while remote

A Pledge to Employees

The financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic had an especially harsh impact on the travel industry. Despite a 90% decrease in sales, Squaremouth pledged to keep their entire staff working full hours, at full pay, without any layoffs throughout the remainder of the pandemic.

"We've always been 100% committed to our employees. Rather than turning to layoffs to save money, we took additional cost-cutting measures to allow us to stay true to our commitment to staff, ensuring we could keep every member of our team on board at their full salary," says Squaremouth CEO Jessica Burns.

Maintaining Culture While Going Remote

Squaremouth transitioned into a fully remote workplace during the pandemic, and will continue with a remote structure moving forward. With this change, focusing on culture is more important than ever.

One of the most important aspects of Squaremouth's culture and success has always been maintaining a tight-knit staff. This is especially important during the pandemic, so the company implemented weekly virtual meetings to share feedback and ideas, and hangouts to replicate happy hour. As quarantine guidelines are becoming more lax, Squaremouth staff are safely gathering back in the office for lunches and company gatherings.

In addition to this, Squaremouth's most popular employee benefits, such as unlimited paid vacation and birthdays off with a $200 beer bonus, still apply during the pandemic.

