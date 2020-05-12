Squaremouth's Transparency and Commitment to Employees During COVID-19 Pandemic Makes it One of the Best Places to Work

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Petersburg, Florida-based software company, Squaremouth, has been named one of the best places to work by Inc. Magazine and the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Squaremouth has consistently been recognized as a top workplace, both locally and nationally. This is the fourth year in a row the company has made Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces in America, and the fifth year it's been named a Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

On the heels of this year's honors, Squaremouth has made major employee-focused commitments, pledging to keep all staff fully employed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing focus on workplace flexibility.

Company-Wide Transparency

Many employees say the best part of Squaremouth is its transparency, which promotes trust among team members and management. This was highlighted recently when the COVID-19 pandemic forced travel to a halt and the business saw sales plummet. Despite a 90% decrease in sales, Squaremouth pledged to keep all 39 of their staff working full hours, at full pay, without any layoffs, throughout the remainder of the pandemic.

"We have always believed that in order for us to provide the best customer service, we have to provide the best work environment," said Chris Harvey, CEO. "We are promising our customers that we will still be here when they travel in the future, and we need to be fully staffed to do so."

Focus Shifts to Workplace Flexibility

Squaremouth has always strived to be the best place for employees to work and planned to create a new headquarters complete with treehouse and napping areas. However, when the company realized that employees ultimately valued flexibility it shifted its focus to giving staff the ability to work remotely.

The company took its customer service department remote in November 2018, and seeing high employee satisfaction, began plans to transfer other departments. When COVID-19 forced businesses to work remotely, Squaremouth accelerated those plans and seamlessly had their whole staff working from home. The increased flexibility to work remotely will continue after the pandemic has ended, but the company will still keep a dedicated office for employees who want the option to work in the office.

For information on the commitment Squaremouth made to keep all staff employed throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic: St. Petersburg Business Loses 90% of Sales, Pledges to Keep All Staff .

