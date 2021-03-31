Squarespace Acquires Tock, the Online Reservations, Takeout, and Events Platform, to Advance Hospitality Offering

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced it has acquired Tock, a leading unified system serving the hospitality industry with online reservations, table management, takeout, and events in one place, for more than $400 million in a mix of cash and stock. With this acquisition, Squarespace continues the evolution of its product suite, enabling millions around the world to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Squarespace customers will have the ability to integrate a best-in-class solution for managing reservations, accelerate sales, provide marketing integrations, and connect directly with their customers.

"Ecommerce within the restaurant and hospitality industries is a large and growing market opportunity," said Anthony Casalena, Squarespace Founder & CEO. "I've long admired Tock's vision to reimagine how reservation-based businesses connect with their customers. We believe that together we will continue building on their success, bringing Tock's capabilities to our all-in-one product suite in service of our customers in the hospitality industry and beyond."

"Squarespace and Tock have a shared mission of elevating and enabling our customers' success and passion," said Nick Kokonas, Tock Founder & CEO. "Combining Tock's unified platform and years of hospitality industry expertise with Squarespace's reach, resources, and design-forward products, in our view, creates an opportunity to deliver a best-in-class solution to millions of entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world."

Launched in 2014 by Kokonas, co-owner and co-founder of the Alinea Group, Tock powers reservations, table management, carryout operations, and events for more than 7,000 hospitality operators ranging from neighborhood pizzerias to Michelin-starred destinations, wineries, and pop-ups in 30 countries.Tock's cloud-based platform provides businesses with sophisticated CRM and dynamic pricing tools to increase sales and deliver world-class hospitality. Tock has processed over $1B prepaid experiences in addition to millions of standard reservations across 200 cities around the world. Recently named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Tock launched Tock to Go in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow restaurants to schedule takeout orders themselves instead of linking out to delivery services.

The acquisition of Tock follows Squarespace's acquisitions of Acuity Scheduling, the online appointment scheduling platform, and Unfold, an app that helps anyone create elevated and engaging stories for social media, in 2019.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and with Unfold, tools for managing a social media presence. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in 180+ countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

