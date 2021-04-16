Squarespace Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Common Stock

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock. Squarespace intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SQSP."

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained via the investor relations page on Squarespace's website or by reaching out to [email protected] .

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

Contacts:

Press: Amanda Cowie, [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

