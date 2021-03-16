Squarespace Raises $300 Million Investment Round at $10 Billion Valuation

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced it has raised an approximately $300 million investment at an enterprise valuation of $10 billion. The round includes new investors Dragoneer, Tiger Global, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and Spruce House with participation from existing investors Accel and General Atlantic. The proceeds from the financing will advance Squarespace's growth initiatives and mission to enable anyone to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence.

"We're thrilled to welcome our new investors as we continue scaling our product suite in service of our customers around the world," said Squarespace Founder & CEO Anthony Casalena.

Squarespace is the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and with Unfold, tools for managing a social media presence. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in 180+ countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California.

