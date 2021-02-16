SquareWorks Consulting Announces the Release of Curated NetSuite Implementation Plans for Biotech Companies

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareWorks Consulting, a leading provider of NetSuite Consulting Services and NetSuite Solutions, is announcing the launch of Biotech-focused NetSuite implementation services. These services will also feature two new NetSuite Add-Ons to streamline the implementation of NetSuite for Pre-Revenue Biotech and Life Sciences firms.

This initial release will include three tiers of implementation services and will bring significant benefits to pre-revenue firms looking to implement NetSuite quickly and adopt leading practices. By creating a more structured and targeted delivery of services, SquareWorks Consulting will be able to speed up the implementation timeline and bring more value through their Pre-Built NetSuite Add-Ons.

The new add-ons built for NetSuite will include Biotech-specific Purchasing Automation tools with pre-configured security roles, approval flows and features designed to streamline administrative tasks. This add-on will also introduce robust purchasing controls with full audit trail tracking and reporting in support of those organizations heading into an IPO. Alongside these enhancements, SquareWorks will be releasing a Financial Reporting Add-On that will deliver key financial reports for the Pre-Revenue Life Sciences company.

"We selected SquareWorks Consulting because they demonstrated they understood our situation and had been there before with clients," said the Director of Procurement of a commercial-stage genetic therapy company. SquareWorks Consulting worked with this firm to deliver a NetSuite implementation plan that supported their growth as they prepared for their IPO. Following a successful implementation and IPO, they continue to be a SquareWorks customer to this day.

Contact us today to learn more about our curated NetSuite Implementation Plans for Biotech and Life Sciences Firms. To learn more about our experience in this industry, please visit: https://squareworks.com/netsuite-for-biotech-and-life-sciences-firms/

