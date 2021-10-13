Squash Equipment Market size to grow by USD 35.18 million from 2020 to 2024|Technavio

The squash equipment market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the introduction of various national and international leagues. The increase in the number of squash courts, including in schools and colleges, will also drive the squash equipment market growth during the next few years.

The squash equipment market covers the following areas:

Squash Equipment Market Sizing

Squash Equipment Market Forecast

Squash Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Black Knight Enterprises Ltd.

Dunlop International Europe Ltd.

Harrow Sports

HEAD Sport GmbH

Karakal Worldwide Ltd.

Maus Freres SA

OLIVER Sport & Squash GmbH

Prokennex

Squash Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 35.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (5.30) Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Black Knight Enterprises Ltd., Dunlop International Europe Ltd., Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd., Maus Freres SA, OLIVER Sport & Squash GmbH, and Prokennex Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

