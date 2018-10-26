"Squat" Delivers Simple Solutions, Exposes Fitness Industry Illusions

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Squat is like no other book in the fitness and health genre. New from Inkwater Press, Portland author Jim Speirs' quick read combines a fresh and critical examination of the fitness industry with his simplified approach to strengthening one's health and physical vitality.

"Squat"

In Squat, Speirs takes the reader on a provocative journey that suggests a reality quite different from cultural and consumer assumptions about how and why the industry evolved into a multi-billion dollar "dream machine." Squat is not another "how to" manual that offers examples of "magic" or miracles. Squat outlines fitness basics that work. Conversely, the health and vitality of the industry only thrives as the user stumbles. The unique and curious component behind this whole phenomenon is why Speirs wrote Squat.

Speirs' approach to fitness is the result of decades of research, personal experimentation, and mentorship at the gym after injuries suffered in the Vietnam War demanded that Speirs focus on building as strong a physique as possible for continued mobility and long-term health.

"I've been in the powerlifting and general conditioning world for the past 50 years as a competitor, personal trainer, and coach on the national powerlifting level. I've had the opportunity to read a lot of books and other materials regarding the sport, but have never come across a better, more well-rounded read in regard to how it all started: the crazy and whacky delusions surrounding the sport (along with the gimmicks), than I have read in Squat. The author's more than half a century of personal involvement and wisdom regarding the sport of weightlifting, along with his U.S. Marine training and experience, shine forth in this wonderful book. It makes you laugh. It warns you of the rip offs and delusions to avoid, and how to stay on track with the basics and succeed in the long run. Fantastic!"

– Dan Mosely, Portland, Oregon

Squat is a surprising book that breaks down preconceived notions about the fitness industry. While the reader may not agree with all of the assertions in Squat, the author's direct style is guaranteed to draw the reader in and inspire a critical review of fitness world "facts." A printed review copy of the book or a complimentary Kindle download is available upon request. Contact Virginia Solan, Marketing Director at Inkwater Press, at 203845@email4pr.com or call (503) 968-6777.

About the Author

James Speirs, a native of Portland, Oregon, served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He earned his master's degree from Portland State University, and is the former editor of Guns magazine in San Diego. He was the historical editor for the St. Johns Review for eight years, and continues to write novels and guest articles for a variety of publications. His previous books include Death in Spades, Flood of Change, and Chasing Corky.

Title: Squat

Author: James T. Speirs

ISBN: 978-1-62901-555-2

Publisher: Inkwater Press

Pub date: 2018

Pages: 167

Price: $14.95

Kindle Price: $2.99

Availability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Powell's, Inkwaterbooks.com

Website: http://inkwaterbooks.com/Squat/

SOURCE Inkwater Press