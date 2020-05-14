Squatty Potty partners to help find cures for Crohn's and Colitis amidst COVID-19 pandemic

ST GEORGE, Utah, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is being felt widely across the country by individuals and nonprofits. That's why today, Squatty Potty®, the global leader in toilet stools known for its viral commercial of an ice cream pooping unicorn, is proud to announce that it is entering into a national partnership with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to help support their ongoing work focused on research, education, and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

"There's a lot of uncertainty in the world right now with COVID-19, but we know one thing for sure – we can't stop working to find cures for chronic illnesses," said Bernie Kropfelder, CEO of Squatty Potty. "That's why we're proud to announce our partnership with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to help them achieve their mission of finding cures for IBD. Our ultimate mission is to help people Poop Better. But there is a shared passion between us and the Foundation to help improve people lives and digestive health."

The partnership with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation includes a direct donation of $25,000 as well as several promotional campaigns, including one in May in honor of World IBD Day (May 19), in which 100% of net proceeds from sales (up to $25,000) on SquattyPotty.com will be donated to the Foundation to help realize its vision of a future free from Crohn's and colitis.

Squatty Potty has sold over 5 million stools globally to adults and children alike. "When we developed the Squatty Potty Toilet Stool, we made hundreds and we gave them to our friends and family. This product was a lifesaver for me, and I just wanted to share that with as many people as I could. Partnering with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation helps us execute our mission to give back on a national level," said Squatty Potty co-founder Judy Edwards.

"This is a difficult time for our patients and caregivers as well as for the Foundation. We're working overtime right now to get the most accurate information about IBD and COVID-19 to our IBD community while continuing to support our mission," said Michael Osso, President & CEO of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "Partnerships with companies like Squatty Potty are critical in helping us raise awareness, educate the public about the ways Crohn's and colitis affect more than 3 million Americans, and help us continue finding ways to support our patients' emotional needs. We are appreciative of Squatty Potty's support of our mission and look forward to working with them in this new partnership."

For more information, visit https://www.squattypotty.com/ or call Carson Stilson or Shelly Green at 855-628-1099. Connect on social media @squattypotty , #squattypotty, #poopbetter

To learn more about the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation or to make a donation, please visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

About Squatty Potty, LLC

Founded in 2011, Squatty Potty, LLC is a consumer products company whose product lines consist of toilet stools, sprays and other bathroom accessories. Its flagship product, the Squatty Potty stool, is designed to help users assume the squatting position while using the bathroom, delivering fast, complete elimination with comfort and ease. In 2014, the Company was featured on ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank, and became the second most successful company in the history of the show. In 2015, the Company launched a wildly successful marketing campaign featuring a viral YouTube video that has garnered over 140 million views to date and won the 2016 Webby Award. Currently Squatty Potty products are sold in over 6,000 retail locations globally including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Target.

About the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the estimated 3 million Americans living with IBD. For over 50 years, we have been inspiring and engaging patients and caregivers in the country's largest IBD community and helping to dramatically accelerate the pace of research by breaking down traditional barriers to patients, data, funding, and collaborations. We also provide extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. For more information, visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email.

SOURCE Squatty Potty, LLC

