Squelch Showcases Effective Data Stewardship with Successful SOC 2 Certification

REDWOOD CITY, Calif, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Squelch, Inc. , provider of customer experience optimization software that empowers customer support and success professionals with the knowledge and resources to delight customers, today announced the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit. The Squelch software was designed from the ground up with privacy and security controls in mind, and demonstrating SOC 2 compliance provides further evidence of this commitment.

"As a valued customer experience SaaS solution provider to the Inc. 5000 and a partner to many of the world's leading enterprise software vendors, we've always prioritized the security and privacy of sensitive information," said Nathalie Criou, Vice President of Product, Squelch. "This approach guides our internal operations as well as the design and deployment of our software. The Squelch solution allows enterprises to deliver unmatched customer support and success by surfacing previously-siloed data sets while maintaining strong security and privacy controls."

The Squelch platform seamlessly connects with most SaaS-based applications, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Box, Confluence, Jira, Exchange, and Google Drive, to instantly locate current, relevant intelligence from across the enterprise. This actionable information is delivered to customer-facing agents at the precise moment of customer interaction, allowing them to quickly and effectively address questions and resolve tickets.

When the Squelch platform connects to other systems, all of the customer's existing application permissions are passed through natively. This approach creates a low-touch yet highly-secure connection in which users will only be able to access content for which they have proper credentials. The Squelch software also uses encryption for data in storage and transmission, fully-authenticated APIs, and a total tenant isolation architecture. Squelch is fully committed to the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework for data protection and is GDPR compliant.

Since its launch one year ago, Squelch has been adopted by a growing number of leading enterprises, including Khoros (the combined company of Spredfast and Lithium), Arxan Technologies, Thycotic, and Instana.

At Squelch, we focus on optimizing the customer experience through the teams that serve customers after the sale. We believe these agents are the heroes of a company, engaging in key customer interactions where speed, knowledge, and empathy go a long way to defining the customer relationship. By empowering these heroes with the right information at the right time, we help create a foundation of confidence that can be measured in both employee and customer satisfaction.

