Squire Technologies Selected for Inaugural Goldman Sachs Launch With GS Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has selected Squire Technologies to participate in the first Launch With GS Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort. This eight-week virtual experience will provide high-touch access and resources to a select group of U.S.-based Black and Latinx founders to fast-track their companies' growth and build relationships with investors and industry experts.

Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon will participate in virtual, customized 1-on-1 and sector specific workshops with Goldman Sachs leaders and will meet with industry-leading startup experts on topics ranging from legal considerations, to cap table structure, to marketing and branding.



"To be selected as one of the inaugural companies in the GS Launch program is an amazing opportunity. To be able to leverage Goldman Sachs resources will allow us to scale even faster," said Dave Salvant, Co-Founder and President of Squire Technologies.

"Squire Technologies has brought great technology innovation to traditional businesses. I'm thrilled to get to know these founders and bring them the best of Goldman Sachs," said Jemma Wolfe, Head of Launch With GS. "We are pleased that Co-Founders Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon will join our first cohort."

The Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort is a part of Launch With GS, Goldman Sachs' $500 million investment strategy grounded in the belief that diverse teams drive strong returns.

Through Launch With GS, Goldman Sachs aims to increase access to capital and facilitate connections for women, Black, Latinx and other diverse entrepreneurs and investors.



About Squire Technologies

Founded in 2015, Squire Technologies provides a robust, fully integrated software system for Barbershops and men's salons. This software has the capability to serve independent professionals, stand-alone locations, and multi-location franchises, with tools such as Point of Sale, Scheduling, Payroll, CRM, and a host of other features. Squire has offices in New York City and Buffalo, NY, and maintains operations in 35 major cities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://www.getsquire.com

SOURCE Squire Technologies

