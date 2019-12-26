Squirrel AI Learning appears at Top European Education Summit OEB and gives a Keynote Speech as the Only Educational Technology Company from China

Dr. Wei Cui, a co-founder and chief scientist of Squirrel AI Learning, shared the podium with global educational and technological hotshots such as Edith Hooge, Chairman of the Education Committee of the Netherlands, Bryan Alexander, a writer and teacher at the Georgetown University and a futurologist and research fellow at the Bryan Alexander Consulting, Olivier Crouze, a co-founder of the "42" Educational Institution, Iyad Rahwan, the founder of the Human and Machine Center of Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and an associate professor at the MIT Media Lab, as well as writers Paul Kirschner and Audrey Watters. They discussed how the development of AI and other new technologies would change the learning styles and solve the difficult problems of professional skill training and how education should be developed to cope with future changes.

After more than ten years of development since its establishment in 1995, OEB Global has gradually grown into Europe's largest annual educational technology summit with energetic support from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany and the Europe Education and Culture Administration. OEB Global has great influence in the global educational circles.

What is education able to provide in an era of fast technological changes? What new changes have ever taken place? Themed "Shaping the Future of Learning", this year's OEB Global was held to discuss topics about future education, including the application of data and technology in learning, the development of personalized data-driven education, the development of educational robotics, the training of future-oriented skills and the way to learn for practice in the future. The participating experts expressed different ideas and opinions on future development.

Instrumental in strengthening personalized learning, AI is essential for future skill training

As a leading global AI adaptive education provider and the only Chinese educational technology company to be invited to the summit, Dr. Wei Cui, a co-founder and chief scientist of Squirrel AI Learning, expressed his views at the summit. He emphasized the importance of data and technology to the future development of learning solutions.

As China's first AI unicorn company to apply an AI adaptive learning technology in the K-12 education field, Squirrel AI Learning has successfully developed the country's first advanced algorithm-based AI adaptive learning engine with completely independent intellectual property rights.

The co-founder and chief scientist of Squirrel AI Learning Dr. Wei Cui gave his opinion about the influence of AI on the education industry. He pointed out, "Personalized learning is of vital importance to the development of key skills in the future. For now, the AI technology can be used to upgrade education to make personalized education a possibility."

"Along with the fast updating of technology, earthshaking changes will take place in professions in the future. The problem with the traditional education is that teachers cannot make a prejudgment of existing professions or forthcoming professions. Current education is unlikely to provide training on all future professional skills. Nor can teachers quickly acquire the key skills required by these professions, but AI technology can change all this."

In Dr. Wei Cui's view, personalized learning program customization will play an irreplaceable role in promoting the training of the key skills required for future professions. The greatest value of AI to education is that it can improve the learning efficiency by making a knowledge diagnosis and designing an optimal learning plan. Moreover, personalized learning helps to promote the training of key professional skills and fashion different people into different types of personnel.

The Squirrel AI adaptive learning system is an intellectualized and personalized system with students at the core. The AI technology is used in the teaching process, including teaching, learning, evaluation, test and exercise, to mimic human teachers and finally outperform them. This product is cost-effective and able to teach students in accordance with their aptitude by combining AI with human teachers, thus effectively solving the problems with the traditional education including high education fees, insufficient famous teacher resources and low learning efficiency.

In the past, students had to do massive exercises to understand knowledge points. Squirrel AI Learning can precisely locate a student's weak points by scanning his knowledge graph, making it unnecessary for him to consolidate his knowledge by solving hundreds or thousands of examination questions. The system can quickly identify the knowledge points in which he has not ever acquired proficiency, thus improving his learning efficiency to the greatest extent.

Squirrel AI also evaluates students' mastery of knowledge in their real-time learning process. According to the initial diagnosis and real-time evaluation results, Squirrel AI draws a clear student portrait and then makes a personalized recommendation in accordance with the portrait to provide every student with an optimal personalized learning path and the most suitable learning content.

In addition, the Squirrel AI Learning MCM system can detect students' model of thinking, learning capacity and methodology. For students with the same exam performance, after the end of evaluation and detection, the MCM system can recognize their different learning capacities and rates and weak points, thus drawing a clear portrait for them. Squirrel AI's MCM system is able not only to help students with learning, but also to improve their lifelong thinking ability and method so as to tap their potential and make up for their weaknesses. Only in this way can they be fashioned into talents.

AI adds heft to skill training to narrow the income gap

Iyad Rahwan, the founder of the Human and Machine Center of Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and an associate professor at the MIT Media Lab, agreed with Dr. Wei Cui. They both believe that greater use of data and AI will help to provide a more effective and personalized learning solution and disseminate cognitive and social skills that may be needed in the future.

"Education is closely related to your living space," said Rahwan. According to him, a study has proven that "the middle class is already hollowed out."

"There will be fewer and fewer middle-income jobs," said he, "We have to think about what skills can be used to narrow the gap between high- and low-income jobs."

AI can solve many problems with education in the future. Squirrel AI Learning is always committed to exploring the field of "AI + education". According to disclosed information, Squirrel AI has applied more than ten algorithms and deep learning technologies to its intelligent adaptive system. It has also developed a number of globally unique AI application technologies such as MCM ability value training, mistake reasoning based knowledge map reconstruction, super-Nano knowledge point splitting, association probability of unassociated knowledge points, and MIBA (Multimodal Integrated Behavioral Analysis). AI is used in the teaching process, including teaching, learning, evaluation, test and exercise, to mimic human teachers and finally outperform them.

How many more effective and personalized learning solutions will data and technology provide for education? To achieve this goal, Squirrel AI Learning carries out continuous theoretical and academic research to promote the development of the education industry. Squirrel AI has founded a few laboratories. In recent years, it has cooperated with the SRI International in developing technologies and worked with the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences in establishing a joint laboratory of AI adaptive learning. This year, Squirrel AI has set up a joint laboratory with the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) for experiments and research in order to improve global K-12 students' adaptive learning experience.

Epilogue

The co-founder and chief scientist of Squirrel AI Learning Dr. Wei Cui pointed out at the summit that the AI technology could personalize education and make it possible to teach all students in accordance with their aptitude as Confucius wanted to do more than 2,000 years ago. According to Dr. Wei Cui, the development of AI will bring about more technologies and better teachers, with education to be truly revolutionized. We believe that, with the efforts of Squirrel AI Learning, AI will be able to realize educational fairness by meeting future requirements and promoting skill training.

