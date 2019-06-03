Squirrel Compliancy Solutions Releases Version 2 of their Automated Network Compliance for DISA STIGs (ANCDS)

RALEIGH, N.C., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirrel Compliancy Solutions, a provider of network infrastructure security management, has announced the availability of their Automated Network Compliance for DISA STIGs (ANCDS) version 2. This release supports nine DISA STIG audits and an over 200% increase in automated remediation capabilities, which reduces the customer risk profile for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Squirrel's ANCDS solution is an on-premise solution that enables continuous monitoring of a customer's software and configuration vulnerabilities using NIST and DISA scoring standards. The audits are updated as DISA releases new revisions or new Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs). The solution not only identifies software and configuration vulnerabilities but also allows the end user to select which vulnerabilities to correct using automated remediation capabilities thus enabling continuous monitoring and enforcement of cybersecurity requirements.

The U.S. Department of Defense initiated the Command Cyber Readiness Inspection (CCRI) and its successor, Command Cyber Operational Readiness Inspection (CCORI), to decrease the risk profile and increase compliance within DoD environments through continuous compliance monitoring. Squirrel's ANCDS solution easily integrates into the customer's operational processes allowing them to know their security posture daily if needed. The ANCDS solution saves hundreds or thousands of personnel hours per audit. ANCDS supports DoD's Comply-to-Connect (C2C) and Information Security Continuous Monitoring (ISCM) initiatives.

Squirrel Compliancy Solutions focuses on automating and enforcing regulatory compliance standards. Squirrel's robust capabilities help its customers reduce their risk profile by identifying vulnerabilities and prioritizing them based on the compliance standard's scoring standards. Squirrel's Automated Network Compliance (ANC) solution also allows customers to correct their vulnerabilities using the built-in automated remediation tool giving them more time to focus on their mission or business priorities.

Know your network better than your adversaries with Squirrel Compliancy Solutions.

