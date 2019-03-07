Squirrel Systems Announces Availability of Squirrel 11 at MURTEC 2019

All restaurant customers to benefit from collaboration with hotel, resort, casino and multi-unit restaurant customers.

VANCOUVER, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Squirrel Systems, a leading technology provider to the hospitality industry, announced today the general availability of Squirrel 11, another important milestone for the hospitality industry's most established point of sale system.

Squirrel customers such as Wolfgang Puck and Service Inspired Restaurants create their own amazing guest experiences and depend on Squirrel POS software to blend into the service style and workflow they design. Squirrel 11 continues the tradition of prioritizing configurability and speed of service for all hospitality customers.

All customers will benefit from the following advancements in Squirrel 11:

Operations managers have 5 new ways to protect revenue or configure different cash out workflows.

Servers and Managers benefit from 10 improvements designed to increase speed of service whether using tablet-based table side ordering or fixed terminal ordering.

"Service Inspired Restaurants operates over 60 casual dining establishments on Squirrel. One year ago, we completed deployment of the Squirrel mobile, table side ordering solution across our restaurants allowing our servers to deliver new levels of guest engagement and speed of service," said Stephen Seymour, VP of IT at Service Inspired Restaurants. "We are now deploying Squirrel 11 to further take advantage of new functionality in mobile, configuration and speed of service features in the new version"

Large venue customers such as resorts, casinos, entertainment & sports venues, and hotels have complex environments requiring a single POS solution to handle multiple F&B outlets and concepts. Service spikes during intermissions or single day events commonly drive transaction volumes upwards of ten times their steady state.

For these customers, Squirrel 11 delivers:

A high-volume configuration to scale transaction rates at a single venue across several hundred terminals.

A new tablet-based tool allowing F&B managers to manage any outlet at a large hospitality venue remotely

New reporting allowing operations and finance to more flexibly group revenue reports across outlets and revenue centers

24x7 operations are improved with end-of-day rollover procedures allowing service to continue uninterrupted.

Squirrel 11 continues to be paired with Squirrel's industry leading EasyCare support service providing 24x7 phone support and customer success management to our customers.

Squirrel 11 is generally available today. Learn more about Squirrel 11 or book a demo online.

