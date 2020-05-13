Squirrly 2020 Answers Call from Small Businesses for Affordable SEO Marketing Support with First-Ever Non-Human SEO Consultant

LONDON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every business wants to be on the first page of Google search. Yet, understanding how to make that happen leaves all too many small business owners shaking their heads in frustration. And forces them to turn to consultants they often can't easily afford. The tech and marketing nerds at a company called, Squirrly Limited , say there is a new way forward - and it starts by taking humans out of the equation.

This week, the company announced the beta launch of its updated software plugin that combines machine learning and cloud services to provide what it says is the same guidance that an SEO consultant would offer, yet with greater precision and customization… at a far more affordable price. Specifically, the marketing software analyzes and offers recommendations for improving the client's website, identifies actionable steps for boosting Google rankings, and then monitors SEO performance and makes adjustments to the strategy, as appropriate. As such, the software has been dubbed Squirrly 2020: Smart Strategy .

Squirrly's CEO, Florin Muresan, says this latest iteration of its wildly popular service is the first of its kind and will level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses when it comes to Wordpress SEO marketing. Squirrly Smart Strategy can now be downloaded by the company's existing 200,000 users and will be expanded to new customers as the company gathers information on the user-experience and continues to make improvements.

Launched in 2012 in the UK, Squirrly Limited today has over 6,400 clients in 90 countries, including such megabrands as Microsoft and the BBC. Yet, it says the heart of its focus is "the little guy" – i.e. the small and medium-sized businesses and bloggers that need expert marketing support so they can keep focused on day-to-day operations.

"We deliver insanely great marketing software. Period," explained Muresan. "Squirrly 2020 is basically a software version of a private SEO consultant - without the overwhelming cost that can snuff out a business owner's passion. For a flat monthly fee, we help the creators to create and the dreamers to dream. We put advanced digital tools to work for them so they are highly visible online and therefore can sell their products and services."

And, by the numbers, that is a service greatly needed if businesses are to beat the odds stacked against them for longevity. Consider these stats: 30 percent of small business owners say that keeping up with technology is a major concern yet, the importance of doing just that is borne out by other research that says up to 80 percent of people check out a company online before doing business with them. Likewise, the average monthly fee for an SEO consultant is over $2,500 a month.

The complexities of SEO can also leave businesses feeling at the mercy of high-paid consultants who throw around unfamiliar terminology like UX and click-through and keywords and backlinks and algorithms and redirects. These sentiments are expressed in testimonial after testimonial from Squirrly clients on its website who rave about the results they've experienced, the money saved, the marketing knowledge they have acquired and the growth of their business.

"Squirrly 2020 is even simpler to use than past versions and really delivers on our commitment to help clients win: something that is even more important in these tumultuous times," Muresan added.

