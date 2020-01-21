SRAX and Experian Team Up to Offer Financial Services to BIGtoken Users

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, and Experian®, the world's leading global information services company, announce their collaboration to provide people the opportunity to redeem their points in the BIGtoken platform for access to Experian IdentityWorksSM .

Experian IdentityWorksSM is a comprehensive offering that includes features such as Experian BoostTM, credit monitoring, FICO® Scores and credit card matching. BIGtoken users will be able to use points earned to gain access to a one free year of Experian's product.

"BIGtoken has changed the way consumers interact with their data," said Jeff Softley, President of Experian's consumer business. "Its innovative approach aligns well with our commitment to empowering consumers to better manage their finances. We look forward to working with SRAX to offer the BIGtoken user base access to Experian credit monitoring products that will provide them with valuable financial resources."

"Experian is a leader in providing consumers with transparency around their financial data," said Founder and CEO of SRAX Christopher Miglino. "Working with Experian validates the data segment that we have built and expands options for point redemption. Further, this creates additional revenue-sharing opportunities for various financial services companies and more avenues to monetize our subscriber base in 2020."

To download the application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload, or to access BIG from the web you can visit: my.bigtoken.com.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

CONTACTS:



Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations

415-433-3777

srax@lhai.com



Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

