SRAX Continues its Global Expansion of BIGtoken, Enabling Consumers in the EU to Own and Earn from their Digital Data

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, today announces the launch of its BIGtoken platform within the 28 member countries of the European Union (EU).



SRAX's entry into the EU's €40.5 billion ($44.7 billion) ad spending market enables European consumers to extract value for the use of their data by being paid for their data through the BIGtoken application. With BIGtoken, European consumers can profit from the data marketplace along with the manufacturers, consumer product companies, marketing firms, and brands that use BIGtoken to collect accurate information about consumers while operating in the standards of GDPR.

In addition, SRAX announces that it has enabled data payments for all BIGtoken users outside of the United States. This expansion comes just a few months after the company began offering cash and gift card data payments to U.S. users in exchange for their data. Moreover, SRAX plans to offer BIGtoken in multiple languages to ensure all users are able to take control of their data, no matter what language they speak.

"With the addition of the EU markets, SRAX is excited to complete the global rollout of BIGtoken," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO at SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "With our rapidly growing worldwide user base, we now have the largest footprint in the global market for enabling consumers to have control and compensation for their data. We believe data rights are human rights, and people all over the world should have transparency, choice, and compensation for their data."

BIGtoken continues to revolutionize advertising and data management for both consumers and advertisers all over the world. BIGtoken rewards consumers for participating in the sales of their digital data and, in turn, is able to generate high-quality data for advertisers that will pay a premium to have access to better, machine learning verified information for their campaigns.

To download the BIGtoken application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload . BIGtoken can also be accessed via the web by visiting my.bigtoken.com .

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken , built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX ), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward systems, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

